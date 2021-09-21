Breakthrough WA studies show that early intervention therapy can dramatically reduce the diagnosis of autism in children

Early intervention in infants at risk of autism with parent-led treatment is two-thirds less likely to meet clinical criteria for autism diagnosis, according to the world’s first study by Telethon Kids. Improves the social development of the child. Laboratory.

A groundbreaking study published in JAMA Pediatrics is the first study to show that preemptive interventions in children aged 1-2 years significantly reduce autism-related behaviors.

Autism Awareness, an advocacy group, shows that the study needs to completely rethink its approach to autism in early childhood “to give children the opportunity to achieve the best results in their lives.” Said.

“A little holy grail” in children’s health

An international research team, including La Trobe University, the University of Western Australia, and the University of Manchester, led by Professor Andrew Whitehouse of the Teleson Kids Institute, described the findings as a truly groundbreaking moment.

Professor Whitehouse says children who receive certain treatments are two-thirds less likely to meet the criteria for autism. ((( ABC News: Nicholas Purpitch

“This is a bit of a holy grail in the area of ​​child health,” said the White House professor.

“What we have found is to provide a new clinical model, identify children as early as possible in life, and provide supportive interventions to help them become who they want to be. In fact, of autism. The clinical standard can be reduced by two-thirds.

“The possibilities for what this means for our society are incredible.

“Given that about 53% of all children in NDIS have been diagnosed with autism, we begin to understand how important this finding is.”

Children are usually diagnosed with autism at about 3 years of age. This is usually the time when treatment begins.

Professor Whitehouse said this meant that nothing happened in the first few years after the birth of the child, where the brain developed rapidly and treatment could be more effective.

Take the opposite approach

Researchers wanted to test whether treatment could be provided early on to better support the development of the child and reduce the likelihood and intensity of the disorder.

They work with WA’s Child and Adolescent Health Service to bring children at risk for autism, their siblings who may have autism, or who have early behavioral signs of autism. Identified.

This was a 4-year clinical trial involving 89 babies aged 9-14 months. For more than five months, half received intervention and half did not.

Professor Whitehouse said most treatments and interventions for autism sought to replace or shape developmental differences in children with more “typical” behavior.

They took the opposite approach.

Alianna Celisano is depicted playing with her two children, Michele (8 years old) (right) and Angelina (18 months old). ((( ABC News: Nicholas Purpitch

“What we wanted to do was identify the unique behaviors of every baby and use those strengths as the basis for future development,” says Professor Whitehouse.

They videotaped parents and children playing and interacting, and gave feedback on the unique ways children communicate to help parents interact with their children. ..

They wanted to facilitate interaction between parents and children as a component of brain development.

“What we are doing is how babies communicate through body, face and voice expressions, and how best to regain communication, interact and build. , Give your parents a secret. Your brain. “

Children who are unlikely to meet autism criteria after treatment

“What we found at the age of three was that our treated babies had significantly reduced autistic behavior compared to the control group, and the treatment was very effective. As a result, children who were actually treated were less likely to meet clinical criteria, for the diagnosis of autism.

“Children treated with us are two-thirds less likely to meet the criteria for autism. This is a significant reduction.

“It’s the first time it’s ever been discovered in the world.”

Studies have found that providing support very early in life can alter a child’s developmental trajectory and potentially change the course of their life.

“Small, subtle clues”

Alianna Celisano, a woman in Perth, said it was very true for her and her family.

She and her 18-month-old daughter Angelina participated in the study. Serisano said her eight-year-old son Michele had been diagnosed with autism and her daughter was at risk.

Alianna Celisano’s daughter Angelina was considered at risk for autism. ((( ABC News: Nicholas Purpitch

The researchers observed and video-recorded her and Angelina playing with toys, reading books, and eating in more than 10 sessions, each lasting about 75 minutes.

The researchers watched the footage with her and discussed the interaction between mother and daughter in detail.

“What’s really interesting is the really small and subtle clues that are often overlooked in the business of life,” said Serisano.

“I was able to see it and look back on my facial expressions and body language, so I was able to adapt and optimize it, so every time I interacted with Angelina, I said,” What about me? How can you do that in a way that expresses yourself to, helps her engagement, and helps her grow further? “

Ms. Serisano believed that her participation in the study helped shape her daughter’s brain at an important stage in her development.

“I think she has grown up,” she said. “She loves people, is very sociable and beautifully involved, and I think much of it comes down to what we have learned in research.”

“Fundamental changes” possible from a limited amount of work

Nicole Rogerson, CEO of Autism Awareness, said the study shows how much benefit can be gained from this form of early intervention.

“This study shows that the limited amount of work that can be done very early can make a fundamental difference in these children and their end results.” She said.

“According to this study, we need to change our view of early childhood altogether. We can’t wait to see the developmental stages until we’re 3-4 years old.

If you see some warning signs at that 12-month age, it is imperative to start. And this study has shown great results for these children.

“If we helped their communication, if we helped those social skills, if they lived an independent life and increased their chances of success at school, it’s our duty. , We have to do that. “

Don’t blame your parents

Addressing concerns that children would not be able to finance services without a diagnosis of autism, researchers emphasized the importance of needs-based services rather than diagnosis-based services in the findings of the study. said.

Alianna Celisano’s son Michele was diagnosed with autism. ((( ABC News: Nicholas Purpitch

They said funding through NDIS was already based on needs, not diagnosis.

They argued that the study showed significant developmental benefits by providing treatment based on the specific needs of each baby rather than a general diagnosis.

Researchers emphasized that parent-child interactions are not the cause of autism and that parents are never responsible. Rather, the child was born with developmental vulnerabilities related to genetics.

“What we’re talking about is parent-child interaction, a powerful tool that can support the development of the brain in children with developmental disabilities,” said Professor White House.