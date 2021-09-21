NS Eye Vaccine Policy for Long-Term Care Staff After Positive Testing in Northwood

A senior minister of Nova Scotia may be ready to announce a vaccine policy for long-term care workers next week after COVID-19 was confirmed by staff at the Northwood facility in Halifax on Monday.

However, Barbara Adams has the option of requiring long-term care staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as some other states do, but it is “the most dramatic step a person can take.” I admitted that.

“We understand why individual states with different COVID-19 infection rates probably make the decisions we make different,” Adams said in an interview Monday.

“We were a relatively safe state, so we are looking at the epidemiology here and the infection rates currently occurring in the state, and our policy team is considering all options. “

Adams met with state health doctor Dr. Robert Strang last week and said the vaccination policy team would make recommendations for presentation to Prime Minister Tim Houston.

Quebec was obligatory All health care workers must be fully vaccinated by October 15. British Columbia, A similar mission will take effect on October 26th.

Nova Scotia’s Elderly and Long-term Care Minister, Barbara Adams, is a trained physiotherapist who has worked in nursing homes. (CBC)

Last week, Northwood staff confirmed a case of COVID-19. When the pandemic began in early 2020, there was the largest outbreak of illness in Nova Scotia, including 53 deaths...

Northwood CEO Janet Simm said regular screening of the facility identified cases and completed the contact tracing protocol. Other staff and residents are not positive on the test.

She could not confirm whether the worker was vaccinated for privacy reasons. But she said 88 percent of the facility’s 400 staff were fully vaccinated.

Mandatory vaccines for long-term care workers would create staffing issues in Northwood, Sim said.

“At this time, we plan to implement precautionary measures and protocols and evaluate evidence of vaccine policy when it is released on October 4,” Sim said in an interview.

“We work with very vulnerable people, so we believe it is one of the places and programs that we should continue to strengthen our precautions …. We are certainly ours. I’m not going to reduce masking. [personal protective equipment], Screening or testing the protocol at this point. “

Houses already tackling staffing issues

Michellelow, Executive Secretary of the Nova Scotia Nursing Home, agreed that requiring long-term care workers to vaccinate would create a huge gap in the workforce.

She said recent polls conducted within that member showed that if vaccines were mandated, unvaccinated workers would leave their position and find jobs elsewhere. Stated.

If the government requires certified care workers to be vaccinated, Mr. Rowe said the obligation should apply to all health care workers in the state.

“We already have a serious problem with the availability of workforce in long-term care, and … even if we lose 10 staff from a 100-bed nursing home, it will affect our schedule and ultimately our service delivery. It’s a fair amount of staff to give, “she said. ..

“We cannot afford to allow one of our staff to leave care to go to another medical facility that does not require vaccination.”

Booster vaccine being discussed

When it comes to asking visitors to a care facility for vaccination proof, Rowe said it was a completely different scenario from being denied service at a restaurant, for example because of emotional involvement. rice field.

“We have to argue a lot about what it will be. If we have to start keeping people away, it will be unfair to everyone and it will be a very difficult situation. “Raw said.

She also said discussions were underway on the possibility of providing booster vaccines to caregivers, and a call on this issue was scheduled between public health and state-wide facilities on Tuesday.

Sim said Northwood continues to encourage workers to be vaccinated and offers an on-site vaccination clinic.

“Northwood is a living proof that the vaccine works, and I think it can protect vulnerable people, despite the growing number of cases in the communities around us,” she says. I did.

Prefecture 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday and weekend, Set the number of active cases to 129.