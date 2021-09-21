Unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 | SmartNews





According to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people. NPR Vanessa Lomo. Studies published in the CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports (MMWR) On September 10, vaccinated individuals were found to be nearly five times less likely to be infected with the virus and one tenth less likely to be hospitalized for viral complications. I did. The findings released by the CDC are from the initial release of the survey and may have some changes in the final version.Still, the study reveals how delta variants affect the community, Ellen Loans reports. Vox.. The study investigated cases of Covid-19 hospitalization and death during the four months from April to July 2021. Over 600,000 Covid-19 cases were evaluated based on vaccination status, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said. White House Covid-19 Briefing.. Between April 4 and June 19, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 95% of cases, 93% of hospitalizations and 92% of deaths, reports Hilary Brueck and Natalie Musumeci. insider.. Looking at the cases from June 20th to July 17th, when the delta variant became mainstream, unvaccinated people still accounted for 82% of cases, 86% of hospitalizations and 84% of deaths. After analyzing the cases, the findings also suggested that as the delta variant spread throughout the United States in the summer, protection against early infections declined slightly. Vox.. Virus protection dropped from 91% in spring to 78% in June and July, Lauran Neergaard reports. Associated Press.. Breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 14% of hospitalizations and 16% of deaths in June and July. This is twice as many as the breakthrough cases leading to hospitalization or death in April and May. NPR reports that this change may have occurred because the immune system of people vaccinated earlier this year is weakened and the delta mutants are more efficient at entering the immune system. .. The reason for the weakened immunity is unknown, but it may be due in part to reduced mask usage and other precautions consistent with the surge in delta variants. Associated Press.. However, the effectiveness of the vaccine against death and hospitalization has hardly diminished. Vox Report. “This is what matters. We have the scientific tools needed to turn the corner of this pandemic. Vaccination works and protects us from the serious complications of Covid-19. It’s me. Protect our children and enable them to stay in school for safe face-to-face learning. “ CDC released last week Another study In MMWR Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to be more effective in preventing hospitalization than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Helen Elfer reports: Independence.. The study evaluated data from nine states from June to August and found that the Moderna vaccine was 95% effective for each NPR at all ages. Pfizer-BioNTech was 80% effective and Johnson and Johnson was 60% effective. On average, the three vaccines were 86% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 82% effective in preventing emergency room and emergency visits. Vox Report. Overall, studies from CDC and other real-world data will be used to determine if a Covid-19 vaccine booster is needed and how long it will be after the last dose. Associated Press..

