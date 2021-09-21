Care for Alzheimer’s Disease in a Pandemic: Everything You Need to Know





NS COVID-19 Pandemic It caused a series of serious illnesses and changed our lives. According to experts, patients with severe Alzheimer’s disease are generally at increased risk of delusions, anger, confusion, and depression. Therefore, support and personal care are needed at every stage. Their treatment was also heavily affected by the unprecedented changes brought about by the pandemic.So, this World Alzheimer’s Day 2021, here’s what you need to know about Covid Alzheimer’s disease..

Alzheimer’s disease causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. In the early stages, symptoms may be minimal, but they can be exacerbated. “The rate of disease progression varies from person to person, but on average, people with Alzheimer’s disease live for eight years after the onset of symptoms,” says Dr. Sahil Kori, a neurology consultant at the Narayana Hospital in Gurgaon. .. According to him, more than 4 million people in India have some form of dementia.At least 44 million people worldwide dementia, We must make this disease a global health crisis and deal with it. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and can contribute to 60-70 percent of cases. It is estimated that cases will double in India by 2030 and triple by 2050. Dr. Amit Srivastav, Senior Neurology Consultant at Dharamshila Narayana Superseciality Hospital, found clear evidence of post-Covid brain injury (loss of cells in the brain) in a recent study by UK Biobank on 40,000 participants. It states that there is. Scan “These patients showed a sudden decline in newly developed dementia or cognitive abilities in patients with early-stage dementia / Alzheimer’s disease, and long-term isolation, especially during hospitalization, according to common Covid rules. Has a negative impact on all Alzheimer’s disease / dementia patients, and discontinuation and poorly managed treatment plans have also caused many problems, “he says. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys cells and nerves in the brain and destroys the neurotransmitters that carry messages. (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock) Dr. Lajour Agrawar, a senior consultant and neurologist at the Sri Barrage Action Medical Institute in New Delhi, said there is an urgent need to focus on two aspects given the current scenario. * More people fall into the elderly category and are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

* Rapidly due to a pandemic memory Exacerbations were seen among patients with Alzheimer’s disease because Covid also affects the nervous system. “In the future, the number of patients with Alzheimer’s disease may increase rapidly, and they are also susceptible to infections such as pneumonia And Covid could potentially put them at greater risk. Therefore, prevention from Covid should be prioritized along with regular treatment, “says Dr. Aggrawal. Common symptoms include: *amnesia The most common signs are forgetting important dates and events. Ask for the same information repeatedly. I need more and more help to remember.

* You will be less focused and it will take much longer to do things than before.

* Difficulty in planning and manipulating numbers. With Alzheimer’s disease, one can witness a persistent decline in one’s intellectual abilities. (Source: Getty / Sinkstock) * Difficult to complete familiar tasks. You may have a hard time driving to a familiar place, remembering the rules of your favorite game.

* Confusion with time and place. I forget where they are and how they got there. Patients lose track of dates, seasons, and the passage of time.

* Problems with visual image comprehension, and difficulties in reading, determining distance, and determining color and contrast that can cause problems while driving.

* Speaking and writing language problems. They may stop in the middle of a conversation and may not know how to continue, or they may repeat.

* Misplace things and lose the ability to follow steps.

* When dealing with money, your judgment may be impaired.

* Withdrawal from work or social activities: They begin to move away from hobbies, social activities, work projects and sports and avoid social or family events and events.

* Changes in mood and personality: You may be confused, suspicious, depressed, afraid, or anxious. They may be easily upset at home, at work, and with friends. The standard treatment goals for dementia management are: * Early diagnosis.

* Manage behavioral and psychological symptoms.

*Better caregiver support.

* Timely diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is useful for both patients and their families. This gives valuable time to start treatment to delay memory loss. teeth COVID-19 Is it related to Alzheimer’s disease? Various studies have early suggestions that Covid-19 may have long-term effects such as forgetting, execution, and language problems, and many others accelerate Alzheimer’s-related symptoms. Indicates that there is a possibility. “A study at the Cleveland Clinic found a close relationship between the virus and proteins / genes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. dementia.. More research and long-term research is needed to validate these early results, and things will become clearer in the future, “says Dr. Kori. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

