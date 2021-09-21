Antibodies treatment for COVID-19, which is in short supply and declining





Effective treatments to combat the early stages of COVID-19 infection are in short supply due to the surge in national demand with the surge in COVID-19 cases. In Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Monoclonal antibodies will be distributed Every week. Ohio will receive about 3,600 treatments this week. Indiana receives about 3,000 and Kentucky receives 4,960. Last week, Governor Andy Beshear said the state of Kentucky had given more than 5,000 monoclonal antibodies. “We’ve already seen hospitals and other healthcare providers run out by the end of the week,” Bescher said at a press conference on Monday. State officials inform the public where treatment is available in Kentucky, but Bescher has warned in the past that people seeking treatment instead of receiving a vaccine should reconsider as the shortage worsens. “First, the infusion is much more invasive,” Bescher said. “So get that vaccine, knowing that it’s not enough anywhere in the Commonwealth.” This treatment has proven effective in patients within 3 days after a positive COVID-19 test. Patients should also experience symptoms for less than 10 days. This treatment is only available for patients at high risk, such as age or weakened immunity. Monoclonal antibody therapy should be used early, as synthetic antibodies attack the peaplomer of the COVID-19 virus and prevent it from latching into healthy cells. “Frankly, in the last 18 months, this is the best and best treatment needed to treat mild to moderate illness, and the data are very strong,” said St. Elizabeth Health. Dr. Dorasabani of Care said. Mr Bescher said hospitals would need to report the amount of antibody infusions needed each Monday, and the state would determine which hospitals to receive treatment and how many.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/news/coronavirus/antibody-treatment-for-covid-19-in-short-supply-and-dwindling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

