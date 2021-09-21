On the verge of collapse?According to Nanaimo doctors, COVID-19ICU has almost reached capacity





From the outside, Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital looks like a business as usual. But internally, supporters say health care workers are overwhelmed. “We already had overcapacity without COVID-19, but now we are even more understaffed and now we have an influx of these covids,” said Healthcare advocate Crystal Mundy. I am. “We currently do not have the personal or human ability to participate in the scenario.” Over the past year and a half of this pandemic, doctors and nurses have lost weight. And now, with the influx of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, they are running out of steam. Dr. David Forest, an infectious disease specialist at Nanaimo General Hospital, said: “Currently, 10 of the 11 covid ICU beds are occupied. Over the past few days, the number of cases has continued to increase.” But the patients at the island hospital are no longer just islanders. Other hospitals in the state are tense, according to Forrest, so patients fly around BC to get the care they need. “Given the fact that we know that we are being asked to accept patients from outside this health authority, the significant capacity issues we see on this island overlap across the state. I think, “Forest said. Island Health acknowledged the increasing number of patients in the hospital’s critical care unit and made some changes. “In response to increasing hospitalizations, we have set up a COVID + patient hospitalization unit at Victoria General Hospital to support the growing demand for patients who need hospitalization but do not need critical care,” Island Health said in a statement. It is stated in. “We have implemented surge emergency beds as needed to support additional critical care needs beyond the base capacity.” Meanwhile, online, doctors and nurses have flagged the COVID-19 ward of Royal Jubilee Hospital as fu.ll, but many didn’t want to talk to CHEK news on the camera. “They are 100 percent afraid of being scolded by the government. In extreme cases, they are not a few, but they are worried about losing their jobs,” healthcare professionals tell the media. When asked why he was wary of that, Mandy said. Meanwhile, the talking doctor said British Columbia’s current COVID policy needs to be changed. “I’m very worried that the capabilities of the entire healthcare system are working optimally,” says Forrest. “I think Minister Dix and the government realized this was a possibility, so we couldn’t provide assistance to Alberta, so plans on how to manage it are already underway. I think it is. “ As additional medical orders have not yet been announced, Forrest is calling for reducing infections and helping healthcare professionals survive the coming months. “Please vaccinate,” Forrest said.

