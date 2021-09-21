Here’s what we know about the risk of a child getting a “long COVID”:

A new study found that children are at a much lower risk of experiencing the symptoms of “long COVID.”

If a child has prolonged symptoms associated with COVID-19, they often resolve within 3 months.

The best way to protect yourself from the long COVID-19 is to vaccinate, physically distance and wear a mask. Long-term COVID-19 remains relatively rare among children, according to a new analysis. Australian-based researchers analyzed 14 international studies involving 19,426 children and adolescents who reported “long COVID” symptoms after coronavirus infection. Their findings suggest that this condition is far less common than previously thought. According to recently Release According to a scientific review by researchers at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) in Melbourne, most global studies of children’s long COVIDs have “significant limitations” and often exaggerate risks. bottom. Although relatively rare, long-term COVID-19 can affect children, according to researchers. In these cases, the most common symptoms reported were found to be headache, malaise, sleep disorders, poor concentration, and abdominal pain.

This analysis is important because it examined studies with controls in children who did not have COVID-19. According to researchers, many long COVID studies lacked a control group of healthy children. In studies involving controls, the proportion of people reporting long-term COVID-19 symptoms was similar between those with and without infection. “Of five studies involving children and adolescents without SARS-CoV-2 infection as controls, two found more common persistent symptoms in children and adolescents with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. I didn’t, “the author of the study said. I have written.. They pointed out that this highlights the difficulty of distinguishing long-term COVID-19 symptoms from pandemic-related symptoms. another Research briefs MCRI concludes that “most” children and adolescents with COVID-19 have mild effects of the disease, some with no symptoms at all. When a child experiences symptoms, they usually include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny nose, sneezing, myalgia, and malaise-more serious symptoms are rare. “Severe COVID-19 disease in children and adolescents is extremely rare and rarely causes death,” the authors say. I have written..

Some children were at higher risk than the average child. The study outline also found that children and adolescents with pre-existing health conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders were up to 25 times more at risk for severe COVID-19. This is consistent with other studies. according to Systematic review Severe COVID-19, announced in February 2021, occurred in 5.1% of pre-existing children and adolescents, compared to only 0.2% in asymptomatic children and adolescents.

The risk of developing long-term COVID-19 is real, and experts are trying to understand why some people have long-term symptoms and others do not. The best way to protect yourself is to vaccinate, keep a physical distance in areas where the virus is widespread, and practice wearing a mask. However, experts say people should not be overly concerned about the development of long-term COVID symptoms. Many people infected with COVID-19 will feel better within a few weeks. “Most people with mild or moderate symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection feel better and return to baseline in 1-3 weeks,” he said. Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, Director of Emergency Medicine, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Queens, New York. Some people with severe infections who experience long-term COVID symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pain may be at increased risk of symptoms that can last up to 3 months or more. Experts say that the long COVID of healthy children is not yet fully understood. “I don’t know if children and adolescents are at high risk for long-term COVID,” Amato said. “The study is now collecting and analyzing data to determine if people, including younger patients, are at risk for long-term COVID.”

“Long COVIDs are rare in children, so it’s too early to estimate their impact. [them],” Said Dr. Thomas Good, Vice-Chairman of Medicine, Staten Island University Hospital, New York and Director of Post-COVID Recovery Center. The intestines explained that unlike 30-50% of adults with long post-infection COVID, children tend to have much milder cases of COVID-19 and the symptoms resolve quickly. He also said that although the delta mutant is highly infectious, it does not cause more severe cases in children. “Delta has a greater impact on children than previous strains, depending on how contagious the new strain is,” he said. “Fortunately, the severity of the disease does not vary much between strains.”

The authors of the study said more research was urgently needed to help lawmakers decide on policies regarding childhood immunization against the virus. “The low risk posed by acute illness means that one of the main benefits of COVID vaccination in children and adolescents may be to protect them from long COVIDs,” said the University of Melbourne. Dr. Nigel Curtis, professor and head of pediatric infectious diseases, said.Of Infectious Diseases at Royal Children’s Hospital statement.. “Therefore, accurately determining the risk of long-term COVID in this age group is very important in the discussion of the risks and benefits of vaccination,” he continued. Experts say vaccination is the key to blocking the virus and protecting children from both COVID-19 and long COVID. This week, Pfizer-BioNTech released data that found that vaccines help protect children from the development of COVID-19. They will ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization to vaccinate children aged 5-12 this fall. “Children can infect others with COVID, even if they have much milder cases or sometimes asymptomatic,” Gut warns, and vaccination is one of the few ways that vaccination can reduce this risk. I emphasized that it is one of.