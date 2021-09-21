Trinity Offers Flu Vaccination Clinic | News, Sports, Work





Trinity Health announced this season that it will provide some opportunities for people to be vaccinated against the flu. All shots are managed by appointment only. Patients can schedule an influenza vaccine appointment by calling the Trinity Health vaccination line at 701-857-2515. Vaccine reservations are available Monday through Friday, and a special Saturday clinic is also available. The first Saturday influenza vaccine clinic is set for September 25th. This clinic is intended for adults over the age of 18. Masks are required at all Trinity Health facilities. In addition, patients can ask their primary care provider to book a vaccination, and influenza vaccines are available at Trinity’s local clinics. Patients under the age of 18 should be vaccinated by a pediatrician or primary care provider or attend one of the three Saturday pediatric influenza vaccination clinics. The Pediatric Clinic will be held on October 9th and 30th, and November 13th at Health Center-Medical Arts, 3rd floor, 400 Burdick Expy E. The reservation phone number is 701-857-5413. Infectious disease expert Casmiar Nwaigwe, MD, states that this year’s flu vaccine is designed to protect against four different flu viruses. As in the past, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people at least 6 months old be vaccinated against the flu during this fall season. “Influenza is a serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and death.” Nwaigwe said. “The flu seasons are different and the health effects vary greatly from season to season. Your best defense is vaccination. This provides important protection from influenza and its potential complications. “ He adds that the importance of being vaccinated against the flu is more important than ever due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus. “The concern is that seasonal flu can be combined with COVID-19 to lead to more serious health problems. It also reduces the burden on hospitals and cares for people with COVID-19 and other illnesses. I want to save the resources I need. “ Nwaigwe said. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

