Early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on daily activities

World Alzheimer’s Disease 2021: Memory Loss is One of the Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

highlight World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21st each year

This day raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

This year’s theme focuses on the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

World Alzheimer’s Day is held on September 21st each year to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. This year’s theme focuses on the signs of dementia. It encourages people to seek information, advice and support as they inform people about their symptoms and symptoms. The early signs of Alzheimer’s disease are subtle and often difficult to distinguish from the symptoms of the natural aging process. There are certain symptoms that may be early signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Especially if they persist and begin to disrupt daily life. With an early diagnosis, you can manage your condition and take steps to improve the lives of affected individuals and their families.

World Alzheimer’s Disease 2021: Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

1. Destructive memory loss

The most important early sign of Alzheimer’s disease is memory loss, which is unusually persistent and progressive at a person’s age and disrupts daily life. Patients may forget important dates and appointments and keep asking the same questions over and over again. They may increasingly rely on written or electronic reminders to address this issue.

Photo courtesy of iStock

2. Misplaced object

People with Alzheimer’s disease can often misplace things. Unlike benign oblivion of people of all ages, they may keep things in illogical places, such as putting a wallet in a kitchen container. They are also struggling to follow the steps to find the lost object. In such situations, they would accuse the family of stealing their property.

3. Difficult to organize thoughts and plans

They are difficult to focus on and may take considerably longer to complete the task than before. Performing tasks and multitasking that require multiple steps is especially troublesome. Their ability to handle abstract thoughts is increasingly diminished.

4. Difficult to complete familiar tasks

Daily work is usually difficult for people with Alzheimer’s disease. They may forget how to make coffee in the morning, what to wear, and how to tie shoelaces. They may have a hard time driving to familiar places, buying in the market, or remembering the rules of their favorite games.

Alzheimer’s disease can make it difficult to perform daily tasks

Photo courtesy of iStock

5. Orientation to time and place

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease often lose track of dates, seasons, and the passage of time. Patients may request food at inconvenient times. You might think they are in the place of their neighbors while they are still at home. They may get lost and have a hard time getting home after a walk. After that, especially late in the evening, it is not uncommon to wander around in a phenomenon called sunset.

6. Fight against finances

The difficulty of numbers and simple calculations makes it increasingly difficult for patients to handle their personal finances. They are having a hard time paying invoices and shopping online.

7. Spatial relationship issues

This can make it difficult to move around at home. Moving to a new, unfamiliar location complicates the variety of problems. Difficulty in determining distance and distinguishing color contrast can further hinder safe driving.

8. Language difficulty

People who live with Alzheimer’s disease have a hard time attending and following conversations. They often pause and lose threads of conversation. This may result in repeating themselves. You may also create new words to describe the object if you can’t remember the correct name.

9. Bad judgment

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease may wear unseasonal clothing. They may behave inappropriately for social occasions. Relying on luxury spending without understanding the needs and consequences can be financially distressing. Ignoring personal hygiene and grooming is one of the consequences of poor judgment.

10. Social withdrawal and isolation

They may lose interest in family and social interactions that they once cherished and enjoyed. This can adversely affect their personal and work relationships.

11. Uneven mood and personality changes

Patients can be indifferent, confused, depressed, feared, or anxious. Suspicion and delusional thoughts are common. Capgras syndrome is a condition in which the patient has an unreasonable belief that someone he or she knows has been replaced by a spoof. This causes great pain to the family.

(Dr (Lt Gen) CS Narayanan, VSM is responsible for the department (neurology) of Manipal Hospital in New Delhi)

