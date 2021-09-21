Phoenix adds COVID-19 vaccine to ongoing mobile testing program





Phoenix is ​​stepping up efforts to vaccinate residents with COVID-19 as the city’s vaccination coverage continues to lag. The city’s COVID-19 mobile test van will provide vaccines on specific days and locations in addition to testing. Mayor Kate Gagego called it “the next step to defeat COVID-19.” with her Next mayor Jeff Burton, along with fire department and city officials, announced on Monday at a vaccination and testing event at Isaac Middle School in western Phoenix. Burton called it an “opportunity for the community” and was essential. What kind of vaccine is available? City inspection and vaccination events are free and do not require insurance. Pfizer, Modana, and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available on mobile units operated by the Vincere Cancer Center.A center that provides testing and vaccines in partnership with Phoenix. According to Shukla, mobile units will help make vaccine testing easier and more accessible, including for children returning to school. Moderna vaccines will be offered at events run by Premier Lab Solutions. Phoenix first partnered with Vinsele in August 2020 Release A mobile test van that delivers fast results. NS Second test of It went to the streets in February in partnership with Premier Lab Solutions as the city expanded its efforts to bring COVID-19 testing to areas in need. According to Burton, the two vans conducted 146,000 COVID-19 tests at nearly 360 test events in the city. Other partners for testing and vaccination include Equality Health and Family Tree Healthcare Clinic. Maricopa County lags behind the Arizona and U.S. averages According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maricopa County still has a high community of COVID-19 infections. In addition, county immunization rates are lower than both the state-wide and national averages. According to CDC data on Monday, about 47.2% of all residents of Maricopa County were fully vaccinated with COVID-19, compared to 50.4% of Arizonas and 54.7% nationwide. Of the eligible people over the age of 12, 55.7% of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated, compared to 59.1% of eligible Arizonas and 64% of eligible Americans. Upcoming Phoenix testing and vaccination events A list of upcoming city-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination and testing events is available Online at phoenix.gov.. Information on pre-registering for bookings through the Vincere Cancer Center and Premier Lab Solutions is also online. Upcoming events are: September 21 : Uncle Sam from 1 pm to 7 pm, 3217 E. Shea Blvd. Tests and vaccinations. Vinsele Cancer Center Van.

: Uncle Sam from 1 pm to 7 pm, 3217 E. Shea Blvd. Tests and vaccinations. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. September 22 : 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, El Reposo Park, 502E. Altavista Road. Testing and vaccination. Premier Lab Solution Van.

: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, El Reposo Park, 502E. Altavista Road. Testing and vaccination. Premier Lab Solution Van. September 23 : From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm at Fry’s, 850 E. Hatcher Road. test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van.

: From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm at Fry’s, 850 E. Hatcher Road. test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. September 24 : From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm, Choya Library, 10050N. Metro Parkway. Testing and vaccination. Vinsele Cancer Center Van.

: From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm, Choya Library, 10050N. Metro Parkway. Testing and vaccination. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. September 25 : From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm at Fry’s, 6601 W. Indian School Road. test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van.

: From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm at Fry’s, 6601 W. Indian School Road. test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. September 25 : 7 am-1pm, Palo Verde Library, 4402 N. 51st Ave. Testing and vaccination. Premier Lab Solution Van.

: 7 am-1pm, Palo Verde Library, 4402 N. 51st Ave. Testing and vaccination. Premier Lab Solution Van. September 27 : From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm, El Prado Park, 6428 S. 19th Ave. test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van.

: From 7:15 am to 1:15 pm, El Prado Park, 6428 S. 19th Ave. test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. September 27 : Tests and vaccinations at Desert West Community Center, 6501 Virginia Avenue, 7 am-1pm. Premier Lab Solution Van.

: Tests and vaccinations at Desert West Community Center, 6501 Virginia Avenue, 7 am-1pm. Premier Lab Solution Van. September 28 : Chicagos Por La Causa, 6850 W. Indian School Road from 1pm to 7pm. Testing and vaccination. Vinsele Cancer Center Van.

: Chicagos Por La Causa, 6850 W. Indian School Road from 1pm to 7pm. Testing and vaccination. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. September 29 : Desert Sage Library, 7602 W Encanto Blvd from 1pm to 7pm. Testing and vaccination. Premier Lab Solution Van.

: Desert Sage Library, 7602 W Encanto Blvd from 1pm to 7pm. Testing and vaccination. Premier Lab Solution Van. September 30: From 7:15 am to 1:15 am, Cortez Park, 3434W. Dunlap Avenue Test. Vinsele Cancer Center Van. Other vaccination sites in Maricopa County, including locations such as community events, pharmacies and clinics, are listed in the county vaccination sites. maricopa.gov.. Contact the reporter at [email protected] Or at 602-444-4282. Follow her on Twitter @alisteinbach..Reporter Jonathan Hernandez Morales reaches [email protected].. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-health/2021/09/20/phoenix-adds-covid-19-vaccines-ongoing-mobile-testing-program/5788264001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos