Maine sees record number of hospitalizations with COVID-19

A record number of people were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout Maine on Monday amid the recent surge in deadly coronavirus.

Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks and may continue to set new records based on COVID-19 case trends, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. Maine broke the previous record of 207 hospitalizations, which was set at the peak of last winter’s surge, when only a small part of the population was vaccinated on Sunday, with 214 hospitalizations on Monday. ..

Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, called Monday’s numbers “another dark record.”Shah also quoted a recent study Published by US CDC Unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County, California, are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals at the end of the study period in late July.

“The hospital is nervous,” Shah said on Twitter. “As a strategy, rather than being vaccinated, if you’re using a bank with a bed or ICU, let alone a monoclonal antibody, you’re going to make a mistake.”

The number of people in the intensive care unit on Monday was 73, a decrease of 6 from Sunday, and 33 people were connected to the ventilator. 58 critical care beds were available throughout the state.

According to Shah, more than 90% of all ICU patients in Maine are unvaccinated, and 65-75% of all hospitalizations are associated with completely unvaccinated people.

Hospitals in Maine are nervous to cope with the late summer surge in severe COVID-19 patients as more infectious delta variants of the coronavirus continue to spread throughout the state. New cases were not available on Monday, but the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 485 at the end of last week, about five times the weekly average of early August.

Unlike the early stages of the Maine pandemic, more rural and less populated counties in the state have a much higher case rate than more urban counties in the southern coast.

Piscataquis County had the highest seven-day average, followed by Somerset, Penobscot, Franklin, and Wally. The per capita rate for Piscataquis County was almost four times that of Cumberland County and three times that of York County for the week ending on Saturday.

However, Penobscot County is currently experiencing the largest surge in cases, with an average of 110 cases per day last week. And that trend is now being felt at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

EMMC reported 56 COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, with an average of only 18 cases per day. 2 months ago.. Throughout the system, Northern Light Health reported 96 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. This includes at least one patient in each of the seven other hospitals in the network and 11 patients being cared for through home care or hospice.

Maine Health, which operates eight hospitals in the state, reported a total of 52 COVID patients on Monday, 28 at the main medical center and 14 at the Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. This is a slight increase from 49 COVID inpatients across Friday’s Maine Health network.

Of the 27 people in the Maine Health Hospital ICU on Monday, 12 out of 14 ventilated were unvaccinated, compared to only 3 who were fully vaccinated against the disease. Was being done.

Hospital officials report that their facility is certainly tense under pressure to treat this latest surge in COVID patients during busy times.

Augusta’s Maine General Medical Center has been operating at 98-100% capacity consistently for the past few weeks, but Portland’s Maine Medical Center has an ambulance in a few days due to lack of space in the emergency department. Is forced to divert to another facility.

In addition to the steady increase in the number of severely ill people with COVID, hospitals are also working on bed bottlenecks for discharged patients. Many nursing homes, rehab centers and other long-term care facilities severely limit the number of new clients they accept. Lack of necessary staffy To meet strict federal staff-to-resident ratio requirements.

Throughout the state on Monday, 73.4% of eligible Mainers over the age of 12 received all the doses required for complete vaccination, and 64.8% of the total population of 1.3 million received the final dose. The percentages range from a maximum of 75.9 percent in Cumberland County to a minimum of 52.2 percent in Somerset County.

To date, the Main CDC has tracked 83,910 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since March 2020 and reported 984 deaths associated with viral disease. Despite the recent surge, Maine remains one of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the country. Tracked by The New York Times.. Maine also had the third highest complete vaccination rate in the country. According to Bloomberg..

