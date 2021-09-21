Health
Stroke recovery may depend on when rehabilitation begins: Shot, according to one study
PeopleImages / Getty Images
People who have had a stroke appear to recover their hand and arm function when they begin intensive rehabilitation 2-3 months after the brain injury.
A study of 72 stroke patients suggests that this is the “critical period” and that the brain has the greatest ability to rewire, team Report In this week’s journal PNAS.
The findings challenge the current practice of starting rehabilitation as soon as possible after a stroke, suggesting that intensive rehabilitation should last longer than most insurance allows. Elissa Newport, Co-author of the study and director of the Center for Brain Plasticity and Recovery at Georgetown University Medical Center.
“A couple of months after a stroke is when people are at home,” says Newport. “It’s not when most people are doing their rehab.”
Newport was speaking on behalf of the lead author of the study, Dr. Alexander Dolomerick. He died after the study was accepted and before it was published.
If the results are confirmed in other larger studies, “the clinical protocol for the timing of stroke rehabilitation will change,” he said. Li Ru ZhaoHe was a professor of neurosurgery at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and was not involved in the study.
The study included patients treated at the Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC, most of whom were in their 50s and 60s. One of the study participants was 45-year-old Anthony McEachern, who had a stroke in 2017.
“The ability to move in front of me was reduced.”
Only a few hours ago, McEucharn imitated Michael Jackson’s dance moves with his children. But that night he realized he couldn’t stand up at home.
“I wasn’t able to move in front of me,” says McEuchern, now a professor of visual and stage art at North Carolina Agricultural Technology State University.
After the stroke, McEachern was treated at the hospital for a week and spent more than a month at the rehabilitation center. He regained the ability to walk slowly. However, even after returning home, he had problems with basic work on his right arm and hand.
“Usually I was able to take a shower and jump for 20 minutes [later] I’m taking a shower, getting dressed, and going out, “he says. He took two hours after the stroke.
This study was inspired by previous studies on the rehabilitation of stroked animals.
If rehabilitation starts too early, “often the strokes get bigger or worse,” says Newport. When the rehab therapy was temporarily delayed, “you had a very good success, and far away from the stroke, you were no longer successful.”
In a study of stroke patients, participants were randomized to receive an additional 20 hours of intensive training initiated in any of the three periods less than 30 days, 60-90 days, or at least 6 months after the event. Was assigned to. Training may include reaching or understanding exercise using the correct regimen for each patient.
Critical period for optimal recovery
“The best recovery we’ve found was those who received intensive training 2-3 months after the stroke,” says Newport.
She points out that treatment is not a panacea. Tasks such as reaching and grabbing “have a measurable and noticeable amount of improvement,” she says. “But they don’t fully recover.”
McEachern’s intensive training started before the optimal period. Still, he believes the additional treatments and their intensity helped to regain the use of his right hand.
“I can carry a toothbrush. I can carry a bottle. I can hold the bottle with one hand and open it with the other,” he says. “Immediately after I had a stroke, this was impossible and probably unimaginable.”
Brain scientists say the findings of this study are likely to stimulate new debates about when to begin intensive rehabilitation of stroke patients.
“It’s a good start to help you identify the best time or sensitive period to start intensive exercise training,” says Zhao. However, the study was relatively small and limited to one treatment center.
The idea that the brain has the most recoverable critical period is “what we have always suspected, based on animal models.” Dr. Lee Jin Mu, Chair of Neurology, Washington University in St. Louis. “But this is really the first human evidence that rehab therapy has a period of time when it is most effective in improving recovery.”
Lee says that shortly after the stroke, the brain is in survival mode, trying to “clean up” the confusion caused by the injury. Eventually, however, the brain enters the mid-term and the damage gradually becomes scarred.
“And perhaps in the middle, there are also changes that allow the brain to become more plastic,” he says. He says that period is a bit like early childhood, when the brain can learn and rewire very quickly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/09/20/1039017741/study-stroke-recovery-best-treatment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]