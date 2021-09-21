Stroke recovery may depend on when rehabilitation begins: Shot, according to one study

Switch captions PeopleImages / Getty Images

People who have had a stroke appear to recover their hand and arm function when they begin intensive rehabilitation 2-3 months after the brain injury.

A study of 72 stroke patients suggests that this is the “critical period” and that the brain has the greatest ability to rewire, team Report In this week’s journal PNAS.

The findings challenge the current practice of starting rehabilitation as soon as possible after a stroke, suggesting that intensive rehabilitation should last longer than most insurance allows. Elissa Newport, Co-author of the study and director of the Center for Brain Plasticity and Recovery at Georgetown University Medical Center.

“A couple of months after a stroke is when people are at home,” says Newport. “It’s not when most people are doing their rehab.”

Newport was speaking on behalf of the lead author of the study, Dr. Alexander Dolomerick. He died after the study was accepted and before it was published.

If the results are confirmed in other larger studies, “the clinical protocol for the timing of stroke rehabilitation will change,” he said. Li Ru ZhaoHe was a professor of neurosurgery at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and was not involved in the study.

The study included patients treated at the Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC, most of whom were in their 50s and 60s. One of the study participants was 45-year-old Anthony McEachern, who had a stroke in 2017.

“The ability to move in front of me was reduced.”

Only a few hours ago, McEucharn imitated Michael Jackson’s dance moves with his children. But that night he realized he couldn’t stand up at home.

“I wasn’t able to move in front of me,” says McEuchern, now a professor of visual and stage art at North Carolina Agricultural Technology State University.

After the stroke, McEachern was treated at the hospital for a week and spent more than a month at the rehabilitation center. He regained the ability to walk slowly. However, even after returning home, he had problems with basic work on his right arm and hand.

“Usually I was able to take a shower and jump for 20 minutes [later] I’m taking a shower, getting dressed, and going out, “he says. He took two hours after the stroke.

This study was inspired by previous studies on the rehabilitation of stroked animals.

If rehabilitation starts too early, “often the strokes get bigger or worse,” says Newport. When the rehab therapy was temporarily delayed, “you had a very good success, and far away from the stroke, you were no longer successful.”

In a study of stroke patients, participants were randomized to receive an additional 20 hours of intensive training initiated in any of the three periods less than 30 days, 60-90 days, or at least 6 months after the event. Was assigned to. Training may include reaching or understanding exercise using the correct regimen for each patient.

Critical period for optimal recovery

“The best recovery we’ve found was those who received intensive training 2-3 months after the stroke,” says Newport.

She points out that treatment is not a panacea. Tasks such as reaching and grabbing “have a measurable and noticeable amount of improvement,” she says. “But they don’t fully recover.”

McEachern’s intensive training started before the optimal period. Still, he believes the additional treatments and their intensity helped to regain the use of his right hand.

“I can carry a toothbrush. I can carry a bottle. I can hold the bottle with one hand and open it with the other,” he says. “Immediately after I had a stroke, this was impossible and probably unimaginable.”

Brain scientists say the findings of this study are likely to stimulate new debates about when to begin intensive rehabilitation of stroke patients.

“It’s a good start to help you identify the best time or sensitive period to start intensive exercise training,” says Zhao. However, the study was relatively small and limited to one treatment center.

The idea that the brain has the most recoverable critical period is “what we have always suspected, based on animal models.” Dr. Lee Jin Mu, Chair of Neurology, Washington University in St. Louis. “But this is really the first human evidence that rehab therapy has a period of time when it is most effective in improving recovery.”

Lee says that shortly after the stroke, the brain is in survival mode, trying to “clean up” the confusion caused by the injury. Eventually, however, the brain enters the mid-term and the damage gradually becomes scarred.

“And perhaps in the middle, there are also changes that allow the brain to become more plastic,” he says. He says that period is a bit like early childhood, when the brain can learn and rewire very quickly.