Demand for Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Soars In Low Vaccination States | Biden Administration

Demand for monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that reduces the severity of Covid-19 symptoms, is skyrocketing, especially in populous states. Americans who hate vaccines, Because the United States continues to fight highly contagious delta mutants in areas where vaccination rates are delayed.

The demand for treatment has increased 20-fold in recent weeks due to the surge in new cases accelerated by the delta variant, delayed vaccination rates, and increased awareness of treatment. But so far, the distribution has been unequal.

Seven states in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas have seen spikes in Covid-19 infection rates in recent weeks and months, providing federal monoclonal antibody supplies. We are using 70% of the amount.

Some Republican leaders even seem to make treatment a central part of the pandemic response and defend them over vaccination. Florida and Texas Governor Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott oppose Mask’s obligations and “ federal vaccine obligations for large employers”illegal“When”Power grab“. (Monclonal antibodies are also provided by the US government.)

The Covid-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalization and death, and can also reduce viral infections. This is not possible with antibody therapy.

Antibodies are also quite expensive, with a single dose of about $ 2,100. In comparison, the Covid vaccine costs $ 10 to $ 20 per dose.

Dr. Marcus Precia, Chief Medical Officer of the Association of State and Community Health Officials, said it was important to prevent the spread of the virus, not just to cure the situation, but to just cure the disease. .. With a waterfall. “

“The most effective ever [strategy] It’s a vaccination, “he said. “That’s the way out of this.”

Monoclonal antibodies are an important treatment for the early prevention of severe symptoms in people who test positive for coronavirus.Treatment is Highly effective When given early in the illness, and it may also be given to people who have been significantly exposed to positive cases, for example, home contact. Treatment received an emergency use authorization among certain high-risk groups over the age of 12.

In the face of lack of treatment Biden administration Has changed the allocation system and some states are opposed to reducing shipments.

The Biden administration said on September 9 that it would increase drug shipments from 100,000 to 150,000 times a week.A few days later, the health department Presentation It will change the way the supply is distributed.

“They are trying to figure out how to make monoclonal antibodies available, but they do it in a fair way,” Precia said.

“Until a month or two ago, there wasn’t much demand for monoclonal antibodies. It just popped up and it will take some time for manufacturers to respond.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott promoted monoclonal antibodies. Photo: Eric Gay / AP

“There is also the potential for spikes in other states. I think the government was partially intervening to make sure that the worst-case states aren’t using all supplies.” Said Precia.

Some of the states that have been hit hardest by the virus these days are opposed to reducing the supply of treatment.

DeSantis said the new distribution system would cut Florida’s supply in half, and he I swore To “fight like hell” for more treatment.Florida was scheduled to receive nearly 30,000 treatments last week, but nonetheless Maximum shipment In the United States.

“Alabama hospitals are full and under tremendous stress.” Said Dr. Arna Arora, President of the State Medical Association.Received state 70% of treatment New restrictions on treatment, ordered last week, could put additional pressure on the health care system, Aurora said.

The US government strengthened its supply last week by purchasing 1.4 million doses from Regeneron and 400,000 doses from Eli Lilly.

A similar allocation system was introduced early in the pandemic, but was dismantled due to low demand.Then the provider Orde Treatment with AmeriSourceBergen, a US government supplier. But now the government is shipping doses to the state’s Ministry of Health.

A HHS spokesman said the distribution process has been “coordinated” several times this year and the new system “helps maintain fair distribution across the country, both geographically and temporally.”

Approximately 2.4 million treatments are shipped nationwide, of which at least 1.1 million are used.

Antibodies for months Sit on the shelf Due to test delays and an overwhelming medical system. It is important to get treatment as soon as possible after a positive test, but delaying the test makes it difficult. And hospitals and infusion centers struggled to implement widespread treatment.

“Our role as a government overseeing the whole country is to be fair about how we distribute,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. briefing On thursday. “I’m not going to give Florida a bigger percentage than Oklahoma.”