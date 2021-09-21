Women aged 18 to 25 were urged to check for breast cancer symptoms

Women between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to know their body in order to raise awareness of their symptoms. breast cancer.

CoppaFeel! Even if early diagnosis can save lives, young people often do not think they are at risk for breast cancer, he said.

Breast cancer is much more common in older women, but in the UK, about 5,000 women under the age of 45 are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

5,000 Women under the age of 45 are diagnosed with breast cancer each year

Breast cancer is also the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women under the age of 30 in the United Kingdom (181 new cases and about 12 deaths each year).

CoppaFeel! The Know Yourself campaign will take place after Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, 39 years old. He died of breast cancer earlier this month.

Lucy Lepe, who appears in the campaign’s television commercial, was diagnosed with 27-year-old breast cancer.

She states: “When I was young, I didn’t know much about breast cancer. I rarely saw young people or blacks just by watching it on TV.

“I never knew that I could be affected by my age.”

“I hope to change the story, raise awareness and help more young people understand that breast cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. I participated in.”

Singer Sarah Harding died of breast cancer last month at the age of 39. credit: PA

Signs of breast cancer include lumps and thickened areas, swelling and lumps in the armpits, changes in the appearance of the nipples, and new wrinkles and dents.

Along with TV commercials, CoppaFeel! Launch radio campaigns and other ads.

CoppaFeel! Sinead Molloy, Head of Marketing at Sinead Molloy, said: It exists to change that perception by showing that breast cancer can affect all young people.

“I hope the viewers will pick up the message that breast cancer is also a problem in young life, and above all, understand that no one knows your body better than you. . “

CoppaFeel!Provide points on how to check your breasts

How to Watch for Breast Cancer Signs:

The first noticeable symptoms are usually areas of lumpy or thickened breast tissue. Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but it is always best to see a doctor. Breast pain is usually not a symptom of breast cancer, but a number of other symptoms. The NHS website advises people to look at the GP if they notice any of these symptoms.