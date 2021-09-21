A joint vaccine clinic will emerge to fight Covid-19 and the flu

But this year many offer something special-Covid-19 shots.

As Delta variants spread and uncertainty remains about what the flu season may bring, co-vaccine clinics have emerged in cities and counties across the country, including Covid-19 vaccination, influenza vaccination, or theirs. We offer a one-stop option to receive both.

Last week, the Arkansas Medical College opened a new vaccine clinic in Little Rock, offering both Covid-19 and flu vaccines to students, staff, or anyone in the community.

“We are trying to meet the needs of both influenza and Covid-19 prevention as much as possible. As you know, Covid immunization rates in Arkansas are by no means the place we want. “Hopkins said.

“If someone wants the flu vaccine and they don’t have the Covid vaccine, we can advise them to get both, and vice versa,” he said. Told. “If they want the Covid vaccine, aren’t vaccinated against the flu, and can be advised to do both, both disease prevention efforts could have a greater impact.”

Robson Community College Host a clinic on Wednesday Work with Walgreens to manage Covid-19 shots and flu shots for students, faculty, staff, and the general public.

The university tells the White House and the U.S. Department of Education Vaccine champion “By providing vaccines to students and communities, we have so far helped more than 200 people vaccinate against Covid-19 through on-campus clinics. Robson County has the lowest prevention in North Carolina. I have some of the vaccination rates, Melissa Singleler, President Robson Community College, wrote in an email to CNN.

“I felt it was right to have a joint vaccination clinic for both COVID-19 and the flu,” Singler wrote in an email, where the clinic was vaccinated against the Covid-19 vaccine and the flu.

“Vaccination is important in the new school year to help us avoid interruptions,” writes Singler. “This year the flu was expected to be worse than last year, but our county is at a critical stage with record levels of COVID-19 infection. Cluster.”

In more cities and counties across the country, there was discussion about planning an influenza vaccination event with the Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic to help get vaccinated against both influenza and coronavirus.

“The clinic is happening”

“This is a major concern for our health sector, which continues to worry about the re-confusion of influenza and pandemics, and we should work together with influenza and vaccine clinics to protect people as much as possible. Whether ”Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO National Association of County and City Health Officials , Told CNN.

With the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention American Academy of Pediatrics Both say that people can be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine.

“There are concerns about how we can deal with the flu season in addition to the pandemic, especially for school-age children,” Freeman said.

“When it comes to seasonal flu, you don’t know what happens during the flu season. You don’t know what kind of flu,” Freeman said. “Will it be a particularly harmful flu that affects a particular population? The last thing we need is another harsh flu that can affect a particular population differently, such as the elderly and children.”

To make vaccination convenient for children, some schools have long served as locations for influenza vaccination clinics-and clinics have begun to work in many schools across the country, said National School Nursing. Linda Mendonka, president of the Association of Teachers, told CNN.

“We are always preparing for the flu season, so school nurses are working to coordinate vaccine clinics at schools in the school community,” said Mendonka, flu and Covid-19. The co-clinic that administers the vaccine “makes sense,” he added. “”

“We are definitely promoting vaccines as a way to reduce the risk of preventable diseases such as the flu and viruses,” said Mendonka. “The clinic is happening.”

Still, it’s unclear if the upcoming flu season is particularly harsh, or if it’s almost non-existent like last year.

What the flu season can bring

“It’s well known that influenza is unpredictable. Some things to expect each year based on what’s happening in the Southern Hemisphere and what happened in other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. There are clues to this, “says Dr. Flor Munoz.Pediatric Infectious Diseases Expert Texas Children’s Hospital , Told CNN.

“I don’t think we were very surprised No influenza activity last year Because that’s exactly what happened in the countries of the Southern Hemisphere, “Munoz said. In the Southern Hemisphere, it was a milder winter season when typical influenza activity was not high. However, what we see in the United States is that low-level activity has begun towards the end of summer. This is unusual. ”

Models based on past flu seasons show that 102,000 additional hospitalizations can occur this season due to flu illness. This represents a 20% increase compared to the average number of hospitalizations in past flu seasons. Researchers predict that low levels of the flu that prevailed last year may have weakened immunity.

“But high intakes of the flu vaccine will reduce this expected increase in flu,” the researchers wrote in a treatise.

“This year the situation can be dangerously different.”

NS American College of Emergency Physicians Releases Statement On Thursday, note that the upcoming flu season has “early signs” and recommend that all qualified individuals be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the flu.

“Last year, more people were at home and covered their faces when they were out, so the number of flu has historically dropped, but this year the situation can be dangerously different,” said the American College of Emergency Physians. Dr. Mark Rosenberg said. statement.

“Unfortunately, as false information is widespread and more people reject proven public health protocols, the risk of obtaining or spreading one of the viruses increases,” Rosenberg said. “We need to take all precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones from both viruses. Vaccination is the best way to avoid the double pain of influenza and COVID. It’s one. “

Dr. David Senimo, an infectious disease specialist at Rutgers University of New Jersey, Said in the news release This year, the “twin epidemic” of Covid-19 and the flu is “very possible.”

“We expect the flu to recover at above average levels this year, based on what is currently being seen with other respiratory infections such as the respiratory syncytial virus that has returned with revenge,” Cennimo said. Said in the release.

“Another reason why vaccination with influenza and COVID-19 is so important. In rare cases, COVID-19 and influenza can develop at the same time, which can result in further deterioration of the condition. Yes. In terms of health care, both viruses are present. Circulation makes diagnosis difficult. If you get the flu, you need to be quarantined and tested to rule out COVID-19, “he said. Told.

“This highlights the importance of children under the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and are vaccinated against the flu. Vaccinated children are at low risk of influenza and that Symptoms can be confused with COVID-19 and cause unnecessary school quarantine. While waiting for a proper diagnosis. “

Doctors recommend Halloween vaccination against flu

Pediatricians recommend that both adults and children over the age of 6 be vaccinated against the flu by Halloween, regardless of what the flu season looks like.

“Because it’s already available, we can now ideally be vaccinated by the end of October whenever possible,” said Munoz, author of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Recommendations for influenza prevention and management ..

“It’s important to have the option to prevent one of the infections that cause pneumonia, especially in young children, because there isn’t yet a Covid vaccine for that age group,” Munoz added. For unvaccinated people, there is a potential risk of getting both influenza and coronavirus.

“For example, coinfection with Covid and other respiratory viruses, rhinoviruses, RSV, and Covid seems to be common,” Munoz said. “Carrying two viruses at the same time can cause viral pneumonia and complications from these infections, so infants are taken to the hospital.”