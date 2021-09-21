BC has recorded 11 new COVID-19 deaths.Hospitalization continues to increase

Since May 7, more COVID-19 patients have been in BCICU than at any given time.

The effects of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in BC are felt to be unfortunately dying as a significant number of people are sick and dying in BC hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs). increase.

State officials are aware of an additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the last three days, and the number of deaths from the state pandemic has increased to 1,899.

British Columbia hospitals are spending significant resources treating 307 COVID-19 patients, 156 of whom are ill enough to enter the ICU.

Since May 21, there have been no more COVID-19 patients in British Columbia hospitals. Since May 7, the ICU ward has not been filled with COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that of the 156 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 139 (89.1%) were unvaccinated and 6 (3.8%) were partially vaccinated. , Tweeted statistics showing that 11 people (7.1%) were vaccinated. Completely vaccinated.

This means that despite the majority of British Columbia people being vaccinated, a small portion of the population accounts for the majority of serious infectious diseases.

British Columbia government in July The total population of the state is 5,147,712, And Glacier Media calculated that nearly 78.2% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 71.5% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

Government estimates indicate that 86.8% of British Columbia’s eligible population over the age of 12 is vaccinated once, and 79.4% of that population is vaccinated twice.

Of the 4,024,302 residents who received one vaccination, 3,679,181 (91.4%) are considered fully vaccinated with two vaccinations.

The data shared by Dix also provided a breakdown of age. The most common age group of COVID-19 patients currently in BCICU is 50-59, with 46 (29.5%) of the 156 patients. The next highest age group in the ward is 60-69 years old, 45 years old (28.8%).

The vast majority of 5,608 people in the state who are actively fighting infectious diseases are told to self-isolate, but more remain at risk of requiring hospitalization.1,692 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 3 days BC

This includes:

• 644 on September 18th.

• 613 on September 19th.When

• 435 in the last 24 hours.

Due to the low number of tests on Sunday, it tends to be less likely to be detected on Monday. However, the number of new infections per day today is 435, the lowest total number of new infections per day since August 10. The British Columbia government calls that number “provisional” and may increase.

Approximately 20 months after the first case was confirmed in the state, a total of 179,646 people have been found to be infected with COVID-19.

Over 95.6%, or 171,769 of them, are considered to have recovered by the state because 10 days have passed since they first felt symptoms and are therefore not considered infectious.

Vaccinations in British Columbia are slower than they were a few months ago. This is because the majority of residents have already received two required vaccinations.

Health officials in BC have provided 35,912 vaccinations to British Columbia residents over the past three days, of which 16,226 have been given to unvaccinated individuals and 19,686 for a second vaccination as needed.

There were no data on the number of third vaccinations. Last week, about 15,000 people, who were very vulnerable as a result of their weakened immunity, began being invited to a third vaccination to increase their body’s antibody count.

Authorities are urging residents to be vaccinated, as evidence has shown that vaccines deter infection and, if present, cause less serious infections.

Other new data released today show that of the 401 hospitalizations for the two weeks that ended on September 16, the following were:

• 319 unvaccinated (79.6%).

• Partially vaccinated 22 (5.5%).When

• Fully vaccinated 60 (15%).

According to the state, after considering age, unvaccinated people are 32.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people.

The 4,749 cases for the week ended September 16 are:

• 3,268 (68.8%) unvaccinated.

• 355 (7.5%) were partially vaccinated.When

• 1,126 (23.7%) were completely vaccinated.

For every 100,000 unvaccinated British Columbia people, government data show that 313 people were infected between September 10 and 16. In British Columbia, there were only 28.6 new cases.

There are concerns that there are 21 outbreaks in seniors’ homes and other healthcare facilities in BC as the health of older people can deteriorate.

One new outbreak has been declared at Kamloops Overlander Residential Care. ••