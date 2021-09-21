Milestone hits over 16 million NHS app users

The NHS app is currently the most downloaded free app in the UK.

Over 12 million new users since the addition of the NHS COVID Pass on May 17 after the collaboration between NHSX and NHS Digital

For the first time, 265,000 registered organ donation decisions through the app, including 150,000 new registrations since May 2021.

With hundreds of thousands of new donors registering their preferences using the NHS app, more people in need of organs may benefit from life-saving transplants.

Today (Tuesday, September 21st) at London Tech Week, Minister of Health Sajid Javid has downloaded the NHS app to more than 16 million people since the NHS COVID Pass (COVID-19 vaccination) and more than 12 million new users. Announced that there is. Status Service-Added May 17th.

Increased app downloads can have life-saving implications, as 1.5 million people use the NHS app to manage organ donation decisions, of which 265,000 register organ donations for the first time through the app. There is sex. More than 150,000 of these new registrations took place in just four months from May 2021.

By registering an organ donation wish, NHS specialist nurses can quickly understand people’s wishes and ultimately save lives.

In his speech at London Tech Week, Health Minister Sajid Javid said:

The benefits of technology are immeasurable. Nowhere has technology transformation proved more valuable than health and care. We all benefit not only to the front lines of doctors, nurses and colleagues, but also to the coders, developers and innovators who have helped maintain the NHS’s strength. […] We have seen what Healthtech can do when healthcare systems around the world are incredibly tense. We need to realize this long-awaited digital revolution based on the progress we have all seen.

NHS app users also have the advantage of having easy access to NHS services. Over the past four months, approximately 3.2 million repetitive prescriptions have been ordered and over 268,000 general practitioner appointments have been made via the app, saving valuable time for patients and clinicians.

The NHS app provides faster and more secure access to a variety of digital health features and care websites as the demand for digital healthcare services grows more than ever.

Matthew Gould, Chief Executive Officer of NHSX, said:

This is technology saving lives. By making it easier for people to set their organ donation preferences, thousands of people have increased the potential for organs to be used to save others. Develop an NHS app to help people use it to promote their care, set their tastes and stay healthy.

Simon Bolton, Interim CEO of NHS Digital, said:

Millions of people download the NHS app in the summer to access their NHSCOVID pass and explore other services the app offers, from GP bookings to repetitive prescription orders. We also recommend that tens of thousands of people record this important decision through the app during the summer and then use this app to register their organ donation decision during the organ donation week.

Alex Hudson, Head of NHS Organ Donor Registration for NHS Blood and Transplant, said:

Since the enforcement of the new organ donation law, our priority has been to ensure that each person understands that organ donation remains an option. The NHS app makes it easier than ever to manage and control your organ donation decisions by allowing people to review, modify, and update their organ donation decisions. Even if organ donation is changed to an opt-out system, it is important for people to recognize that they will always approach their families before organ donation progresses. We know that when a person actively registers an organ donation decision, this provides great comfort and peace of mind to the family during incredibly difficult times.

During the organ donation week, we encourage everyone to take some time to share your decisions with family and friends.

Most of the users of the NHS login service that support the NHS app are based in London, and last month more than 20% of Londoners logged on to the service, with the main users aged 40-49.

Other services available through the NHS Login include e-Referral services, COVID-19 support and advice, maternal and child health services, online pharmacies, and services that monitor and improve health and well-being.

