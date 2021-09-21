New $ 3.6 Million Rollup for WA Advertising Campaign Promotes Vaccination

There are concerns that the deployment of COVID vaccination in Western Australia has stagnated, putting the state at risk of developing a delta.

The government has been urged to launch a new $ 3.6 million advertising campaign to convince hesitant people to join the jab.

The McGowan government wants Western Australia’s ad push rollup to encourage vaccination of young demographics.

It will be broadcast throughout the state, focusing on the ability of vaccinated people to travel, enjoy sports and concerts, and enjoy other lifestyle and family events. It will eventually be broadcast not only in Washington, but also on interstate highways and abroad.

With a moving ad set in the song “What a Wonderful World,” young Western Australians look at their phones and think of everything they could do before the COVID pandemic.

The ad will be shown at the AFL Grand Final and will also appear on social media, printed matter, radio and signs around WA.

Currently, 61.8% of Western Australia are initially vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, but only 43% are fully vaccinated.

Their numbers are low compared to other states.

Roll-up for WA advertising campaign scene. credit: Government of Western Australia

Over 52% of eligible people are fully vaccinated in New South Wales, where COVID outbreaks continue to increase.

Western Australian Vaccine Commander Chris Dawson urged Western Australians not to wait any longer to get a jab.

“This campaign targets 4 out of 10 people who may be indifferent to vaccination or may not have sufficient motivation at this time,” he said.

“Now there is no shortage of vaccines. It is the willingness of people to move forward.

“At this point, it’s a little strange that some people don’t have enough motivation.

“Perhaps if they see the ad, they may notice, well, if that’s our way of life, we have to be vaccinated.

“Don’t wait for this infection to cross the border until you get vaccinated.”

Roll Up for WA campaign scene. credit: Government of Western Australia

According to Dawson, many Western Australians were not vaccinated because they felt that COVID had no personal impact.

“It doesn’t exist in their community, it’s a factor,” he said.

“We are actually living a free and simple life where people are not paying enough attention (to vaccination) compared to other places.

“But I think one of the important messages that this Rollup WA campaign really says is not to wait until it hits you or a member of your family.

“I don’t want to be in a hurry like I’ve seen elsewhere, so do the right thing right now.”

You can make 70,000 Pfizer reservations in the next 6 weeks.

Roll-up for WA advertising campaign scene. credit: Government of Western Australia

Eligible Western Australians can now enter the Perth Convention Center and receive vaccines without reservation.

You will be able to do the same at the Perth Royal Show, which runs from September 25th to October 2nd.

Moderna vaccines are also deployed in GPs and pharmacies.