Pink Men Launch ’21 Campaign | News

Malay- The 2021 Menin Pink campaign begins Monday night in Baan, White Oaks, revealing 10 men raising funds to support the Murray Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I did.
A pink 2021 man was walking on a pink carpet with an escort, revealing in the following order:
• Jefuldi, Chief Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, was accompanied by Jennifer Riley, a breast cancer survivor who recently completed chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
• Matt Purdy, Career Services Director at Murray State University, was accompanied by his wife Melissa.
• Edward Jones Financial Advisor Colin Fitzgerald was accompanied by Donna Herndon, chair of a permanent hope campaign to raise funds to build a new regional cancer center.
• Private lawyer Chip Adams was accompanied by his eldest daughter, Callie Adams.
• Dan Otterson, a full-time Malay police officer and owner of The Garage on Main, was accompanied by his wife, Abby.
• Chuck Williams, who works as a special education and infant consultant at the Callaway County Infant Community Training Center, was accompanied by his wife, Twilla.
The remaining four were unable to attend the event on Monday.
• Trevor Saucier is a beautician at The Wild Rose Salon.
• Darren Yates is the owner of The Keg Restaurant and Yates Event Center.
• Dr. Matt Price is an OB-GYN at MCCH Women’s Health.
• Lance Allison is Director of Business Development at Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing Inc.
Lisa Shoemaker, Senior Charitable Officer of the MCCH Foundation, thanked the men who participated and the Organizing Committee who chose the Regional Cancer Center as a beneficiary. She goes from one office to the next because the current center has a history of about 20 years and requires new equipment and facilities that can accommodate all of the patient’s treatment needs.
Herndon said that not many men are comfortable wearing pink, so they are very grateful for their efforts and are very happy that the money raised can stay in this community.
“I have a really personal interest in breast cancer treatment here, and Jennifer Riley is one of my dear friends,” Herndon said. She gestured towards the bracelet and saw Riley in the audience, saying, “I wore this bracelet from the beginning, and it won’t come off until you’re free of cancer, my girl.” I added.
MCCH CEO Jerry Penner believes that residents of Murray-Calloway County deserve the highest quality cancer treatment without getting tired of going back and forth, so the Pink Men’s Committee is here. He also said that he was “ecstatic” to save money. A city different from the house. He reminded attendees that the goal of a new regional cancer center in the spring of 2023 is “not too far away.” He said the hospital would raise money for the center at Telethon in October and each of the pink men would be in the spotlight.
Tim Stark, who participated in the first year of the campaign in Murray in 2018, was the master of the evening ceremony. He said about $ 36,000 was raised for last year’s campaign and this year’s goal is set at $ 40,000.
Randy Taylor, who won the fundraising contest last year by raising about $ 7,000, talked about why he chose to participate. Taylor said he was a dentist and partner at Taylor Family Dental and learned everything about cancer while studying medicine, but being taught about cancer is one thing, and experiencing it first hand. His wife, Lee Ann, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and participated in last year’s campaign, which is said to have filled her memories of the time.
“Returning to the moment I was sitting, Lee Ann shared this with me. We said,” What are we doing? How do you handle this? “Taylor said. “Our kids were small at the time, but I still remember the night when I sat on the couch. I can imagine the questions you get. And you as parents you do them. Imagine how to answer your question. “
Taylor advised participants this year to be creative and believes he gave Lee Ann most of his ideas. He said he wore a pink scrub every day during the campaign to work and put out a donation jar in the office. He also said that there were many people who contributed to his campaign and challenged each other to give the maximum amount.
Towards the end of the event, Stark announced that Chuck Williams had sold the most tickets for the pink men’s kick-off, so he automatically earned $ 100 credit for the campaign.
According to Stark, each man has his own Facebook page to collect donations, and donations could also be offered on the Pink Men’s Facebook page in Calloway County. Checks must be submitted to the MCCH Foundation and the note line must include “Menin Pink”. Donations can also be made to Martha Andrus in the Murray Ledger & Times office at 1001 Whitnell Ave.
The Men in Pink Campaign Committee was co-chaired by Martha Andras and Kelly Chapman, and was heavily supported by Lisa Shoemaker, Donna Herndon, and Amy Wyatt in the White Oaks barn.
During the event, sponsorship checks were also presented to the Men in Pink campaign from Murray Bank and Peel and Holland Insurance. Other sponsors are Murray Ledger & Times, White Oaks Burn, Keg and Yates Center.
