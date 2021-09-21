1 in 99 is contagious

Colorado residents are more likely to encounter people infected with COVID-19 in large groups than since the beginning of 2021, but what you need to worry about is that. It depends on whether you are vaccinated. ..

The state is currently experiencing a fifth wave of the virus, with an estimated 1 in 99 people being contagious as of last Wednesday. New report From the COVID-19 modeling team at the Colorado Public Health School. In the surge last fall, 1 in 40 people was infected.

When so many people are contagious, it means that interactions remain relatively dangerous, even if cases begin to decline, and an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Faculty of Public Health. Said Beth Carlton. Vaccination, wearing a mask, and avoiding high-risk activities can help speed up the return to the relatively free state of early summer, but “it takes time,” she said. rice field.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 data shows different situations as to whether the situation is improving. But what is clear is that unvaccinated people are still very vulnerable, Carlton said. The state reported that about 83% of people currently hospitalized were not completely vaccinated.

The new case 2 weeks down, 11,561 were reported in the week ending on Sunday. However, the percentage of tests that returned positive increased, reaching 6.58% in the last three days. This suggests that the state may not have a complete picture of how widespread the virus is.

So far, Colorado has escaped the significant increase in severely ill children that some states have endured, but about 26% of new coronavirus cases are people under the age of 20.

Hospitalization was also difficult to interpret. As of Monday afternoon, 980 people were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19. This is better than last Monday, but worse than Saturday and Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places if there are more than 50 cases in every 100,000 people in the community. Only three Colorado counties, San Juan, Hinsdale, and Lake, have lower case rates. More than 10% of tests in Lake County were positive, suggesting that the virus is more widespread than the number of cases indicates, and residents may want to wear a mask.

The sharp increase in Colorado’s number of cases and hospitalizations in August seems to have slowed, but it’s not clear if the decline has begun, Carlton said.

“I think we are in a very uncertain moment,” she said. “The data shows such drastic fluctuations.”

According to the latest modeling report, hospitalizations are expected to peak in September or October, rather than reaching the levels seen in last fall and winter, if the current slowdown in new cases continues. However, if the pace of new vaccinations does not increase and people make more mixes, hospitalizations may re-approach the peak of December 2020.

However, few will be hospitalized if 82% of people are vaccinated by late October, or if the average person takes greater precautions such as wearing a mask or practicing social distance. Become. The timeline may be ambitious — it took about two months for Colorado to move from 70% of adults vaccinated to 75%.

Colorado did not exceed hospital capacity last year, but deaths were higher than expected when approximately 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. This is in line with other state findings that more people die as hospital burdens increase, Carlton said.

According to Carlton, it’s not clear what will happen this year as the hospital is coping with COVID-19, the flu and other needs at the same time. Last year, people wore masks when they needed to stay home and go out, so there were few other viruses.

According to Carlton, vaccination against both COVID-19 and the flu is the best way to reduce the chances of overwhelming the health care system.

“This year we will move to the unknown sea again,” she said. “We don’t want to put too much pressure on the hospital.”

Join our Facebook group for the latest information on Colorado’s coronavirus.