Health
Covid-19 test data helps schools stay open this year
WDue to the recent surge in hospitalizations across the country, including children, with Covid-19 cases, the Delta variant has become a national New semester risk calculation..
Fearing outbreaks, many schools are struggling to coordinate their reopening plans. School safety debates have mainly focused on mitigation measures such as: Improved ventilation For students and staff Please wear a mask When Get vaccinated..Some have Also note The value of regular school-wide testing of students and staff for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to detect infection early and prevent it.
We believe that discussions of different strategies tend to overlook another important benefit of testing. It is to provide information to help schools know when these new mitigations need to be added and when it is safe to mitigate after the delta surge has receded. SARS-CoV-2 testing is an undervalued tool for informing planning and decision making by providing real-time context-specific situational awareness.
Schools are now less infectious because the delta variant is about twice as infectious as the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.HeadroomIs to avoid the occurrence if the mitigation measures are weak or inconsistent.Data suggest that safe resumption is possible: with significant mitigation, Covid-19 infection England, Australia, And the United States summer school It remained low even when the delta variant was present.Nevertheless, the infection Children masked in the camp When Students with short contact, Several U.S. school We have already experienced a large outbreak, causing the closure. The question is how can schools determine what measures are needed now and throughout the year.
During the academic year from 2020 to 2021 Community-based indicators favorite Test positive When Case rate The risk of introducing SARS-CoV-2 into schools dominated the school’s decision-making regarding mask wearing, testing, and closure, based on the logic that it reflected trends in the surrounding community. However, the relationship between the community Covid-19 and the school Covid-19 varies. With high quality mitigation Sending is possible Stay low Even if infected people are in school.
Passive school-based indicators, such as the reported cases of Covid-19, are also problematic. Testing for children with symptoms is not widely available in all regions.And because children and adolescents often have Mild or non-specific symptomsRelying on positive tests to signal problems may miss outbreaks until they become difficult to control or spread to the family.
Test data addresses the shortcomings of both community and passive indicators and provides reliable school-specific data to guide plans. Strategic in-school tests consist of two components: regular asymptomatic tests (random samples of everyone in the school or 10% to 20% of the population each week) and contact tests for known cases. I think there is.
Asymptomatic testing allows educators to accurately estimate the number of students or staff infected with SARS-CoV-2. And by testing the contact of infected individuals, schools can measure the spread of the virus following these introductions. Having information about both can make the difference between acting quickly enough to prevent an outbreak and being forced to shut down unexpectedly.
First, tests can estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 in schools, which is an important indicator of infection risk. For example, a positive test rate of 0.3% suggests that about two people are infected in a school of 700 children. Tracking prevalence allows schools to respond quickly to changes in the number of infected people enrolled. As these numbers increase, enhanced measures such as a strict cohort of students in small class groups and the use of high quality masks may be needed to reduce exposure and prevent outbreaks.
However, while most people tested at school are asymptomatic, many people seeking testing in the community do so because they have symptoms or are exposed to someone, so the school positive rate. It is important not to compare directly with the positive rate of the surrounding community in Covid-19.
Second, contact tracing can provide a better understanding of infections in schools. If a case of Covid-19 is identified, the school should provide a rapid antigen or PCR test to the individual’s contact information. This can reduce the confusion associated with quarantine. For example, in a “stay test” strategy, Utah And that England Is planned in MassachusettsExposed contacts can stay in school, provided they use regular and quick tests and quarantine only if they are positive.
Contact tests also show that the infection is spreading to the classroom rather than coming from the community, and schools can adjust mitigation measures such as classroom distance and lunch precautions to prevent infection in the school. will do so. Schools can even cast a wider net in defining “close contact” for identified cases if the test can be an alternative to quarantine. Full class room For example, casual contacts are for getting a clearer view of school dissemination and acting accordingly.
Although sample-based surveillance and contact testing are beneficial, they are unlikely to directly interfere with most SARS-CoV-2 infections.In contrast, conducting regular school-wide tests all Students and staff provide data, not just a small percentage, Significantly reduced transmission By detecting and quarantining most infections before infecting others.This is the best Comprehensive and powerful It’s an approach to testing and may help keep the school open throughout the fall and winter surges.
Nevertheless Critics have Insisted School-wide screening consumes a lot of resources and is rational only when SARS-CoV-2 is widespread, with much higher case rates in many parts of the country. Recommended threshold Adopt it.
Cost and feasibility concerns previously limited test enthusiasm, but the Biden administration Allocated $ 10 billion in funding With the school test program Recently emphasized Their importance.Meanwhile, school tests have already been conducted. of many Country When A few Status..
For schools that weigh the benefits of logistics and financial costs, the mixed approach can offer an attractive compromise. For example, track data from sample-based or contact tests and define conditions that trigger a switch to school-wide screening.
The choices schools make are more important than ever, as leaders seek a complete return to uninterrupted face-to-face school education.And nevertheless Some discussion On the contraryAvoiding large-scale outbreaks in schools is important for several reasons.First, Covid-19 is mild in most children, but some children and families are at high risk of complications, especially with the Delta variant in schools. Minorities and vulnerable communities..Second, scientists Still studying Whether Delta can have more serious consequences for children than previous variants. The third, In the coming weeks and monthsVaccination of children under the age of 12, and further intake in adolescence are likely to help protect these groups of viruses, and it makes sense to avoid the outbreak now.
But in the meantime, the school was interrupted harm Affecting children learn, And loss Peer interaction Interruption of delivery with social welfare.. Oversight tests allow school leaders to comfortably balance risk, adjust plans as needed, and provide reliable information to parents and educators who make decisions for their children and families. increase.
No one knows what will happen after the fall. However, if you agree that the school is an essential institution, you need to provide the school with what it needs to make wise, data-driven decisions over the uncertain year ahead.
Alyssa Bilinski is an assistant professor of health policy and biostatistics at Brown University’s Faculty of Public Health. Joshua A. Salomon is a professor of health policy at Stanford University School of Medicine and director of the school’s Preventive Policy Modeling Lab.
