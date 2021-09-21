Health
Over 1 million people were invited to COVID Booster Jab this week
As the NHS vaccination program enters a new phase ahead of winter, 1.5 million people will be sent an invitation to book a COVID booster jab this week.
Text that allows people to arrange top-up Nationwide reservation service It started on Monday, September 20th, and letters were sent later this week.
Those who received a second vaccination at least 6 months ago are eligible for booster jabs for increased protection.
Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader of the COVID Vaccination Program, said: “The NHS COVID vaccination program has already prevented 24 million cases and saved more than 112,000 lives.
“We’re heading into winter, so stay vigilant, and encourage everyone to come forward and get a booster vaccination when invited.
“Inoculating a top-up vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this cruel virus.”
Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said:
“Booster doses are an important way to control the virus for a long time and protect the most vulnerable during the winter.
“I encourage everyone who receives letters and texts to get a jab as soon as possible, which can strengthen the national defense barriers that each vaccine brings.”
The NHS COVID Vaccination Program is the largest and most successful in the history of medical services and is already 77 million vaccinations..
The Booster Jab invitation follows last week’s new guidance from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization.
The first Booster Jab was delivered within 48 hours of publication.
Once you receive the invitation, you will be able to book online. www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination At one of the convenient vaccine sites nationwide. If you can’t go online, you can call 119 to make a reservation.
Millions of more invitations will be issued in the coming days and weeks.
Booster jabs have both jabs and are effective in enhancing the protection of people at least 6 months after the second dose.
Hospital hubs have already begun vaccination of front-line healthcare professionals, as well as other patients eligible for booster vaccines with a GP-led community vaccination service that has already contacted eligible patients. I have specified.
The NHS was one of the first maternity support workers to hire boosters at Croydon University Hospital, launching a booster campaign just 48 hours after the government accepted the CMO’s advice following JCVI’s advice.
The NHS made history when Maggie Keenan received the first COVID jab outside of clinical trials in December 2020.
In the nine months since the launch of the largest vaccination program in NHS history, 77 million vaccinations have been given and 4 out of 5 adults have already been vaccinated with both.
The NHS COVID-19 vaccination program will increase in the coming days as more vaccination centers and pharmacy-led clinics come online.
According to JCVI’s advice, you should get one dose of Pfizer vaccine or half dose of Moderna vaccine. In other words, the booster effect may differ from the first and second vaccines.
If you are unable to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, you may also be offered a booster dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.
By early November, the local health team will prioritize qualified care home residents and staff and provide booster jabs.
The following are the targets of boosters.
- People who live in long-term care facilities for the elderly
- All adults over 50
- Frontline medical and social care workers
- All persons aged 16-49 years with underlying health at high risk of severe COVID-19 (listed in the Green Book), and adult caregivers
- Contact of immunosuppressed individual adult households
Health services and partners will also soon begin vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years, following the advice of the UK Chief Medical Officer.
Over 2,000 sites, including mosques, cinemas and playgrounds, participate in the NHS’s largest vaccination program in history.
•• Covid: More than 50 Nottingham and Notts vaccination sites to provide booster jabs
|
Sources
2/ https://westbridgfordwire.com/over-one-million-people-invited-for-covid-booster-jabs-this-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]