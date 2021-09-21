Over 1 million people were invited to COVID Booster Jab this week

As the NHS vaccination program enters a new phase ahead of winter, 1.5 million people will be sent an invitation to book a COVID booster jab this week.

Text that allows people to arrange top-up Nationwide reservation service It started on Monday, September 20th, and letters were sent later this week.

Those who received a second vaccination at least 6 months ago are eligible for booster jabs for increased protection.

Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader of the COVID Vaccination Program, said: “The NHS COVID vaccination program has already prevented 24 million cases and saved more than 112,000 lives.

“We’re heading into winter, so stay vigilant, and encourage everyone to come forward and get a booster vaccination when invited.

“Inoculating a top-up vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this cruel virus.”

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said:

“Booster doses are an important way to control the virus for a long time and protect the most vulnerable during the winter.

“I encourage everyone who receives letters and texts to get a jab as soon as possible, which can strengthen the national defense barriers that each vaccine brings.”

The NHS COVID Vaccination Program is the largest and most successful in the history of medical services and is already 77 million vaccinations..

The Booster Jab invitation follows last week’s new guidance from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization.

The first Booster Jab was delivered within 48 hours of publication.

Once you receive the invitation, you will be able to book online. www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination At one of the convenient vaccine sites nationwide. If you can’t go online, you can call 119 to make a reservation.

Millions of more invitations will be issued in the coming days and weeks.

Booster jabs have both jabs and are effective in enhancing the protection of people at least 6 months after the second dose.

Hospital hubs have already begun vaccination of front-line healthcare professionals, as well as other patients eligible for booster vaccines with a GP-led community vaccination service that has already contacted eligible patients. I have specified.

The NHS was one of the first maternity support workers to hire boosters at Croydon University Hospital, launching a booster campaign just 48 hours after the government accepted the CMO’s advice following JCVI’s advice.

The NHS made history when Maggie Keenan received the first COVID jab outside of clinical trials in December 2020.

In the nine months since the launch of the largest vaccination program in NHS history, 77 million vaccinations have been given and 4 out of 5 adults have already been vaccinated with both.

The NHS COVID-19 vaccination program will increase in the coming days as more vaccination centers and pharmacy-led clinics come online.

According to JCVI’s advice, you should get one dose of Pfizer vaccine or half dose of Moderna vaccine. In other words, the booster effect may differ from the first and second vaccines.

If you are unable to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, you may also be offered a booster dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

By early November, the local health team will prioritize qualified care home residents and staff and provide booster jabs.

The following are the targets of boosters.

People who live in long-term care facilities for the elderly

All adults over 50

Frontline medical and social care workers

All persons aged 16-49 years with underlying health at high risk of severe COVID-19 (listed in the Green Book), and adult caregivers

Contact of immunosuppressed individual adult households

Health services and partners will also soon begin vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years, following the advice of the UK Chief Medical Officer.

Over 2,000 sites, including mosques, cinemas and playgrounds, participate in the NHS’s largest vaccination program in history.

