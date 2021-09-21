Maine has exceeded 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to grow

Maine marked a tough milestone on Tuesday, and the state has killed more than 1,000 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state reported 18 additional deaths and 632 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days. The additional deaths killed a total of 1,002 people in the state.

“Approximately 19 months after the pandemic began, today represents a dire and unwelcome milestone,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. “We lost to COVID-19 are the people we loved and cherished. Parents, grandparents, siblings, children, loved ones and friends, all important members of the Maine community. I We mourn their death and mourn the moment they can no longer share with us. “

“By continuing our efforts to maintain the safety and health of the people of Maine, the state honors those who have died,” Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a statement. rice field. Vaccines are our best tool in these efforts. They are safe, free, and available throughout Maine. Get vaccinated for yourself, your loved ones, and your community. “

Eighteen deaths were the result of regular reviews of death certificates. Thirteen of the deaths occurred between August 27 and September 10.According to the main CDC, one was from February 2021.

At the same time, the number of patients in Maine hospitals, including those in the intensive care unit, hit a record high on Tuesday as the surge in delta variants continues to strain state healthcare providers.

The 632 cases represent new cases recorded on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 84,542 COVID-19s have been recorded in Maine, killing 1,002 people. More than half of the new cases, 324, were under the age of 20. Penobscot County, a continuous COVID-19 hotspot, reported the newest case with 199, followed by Cumberland County with 76.

The 7-day average of daily new cases on Tuesday was 481 compared to 449.7 a week ago and 162.3 a month ago.

Hospitalizations, on the other hand, have been steadily increasing for several weeks and may continue to set new records based on COVID-19 case trends, especially in areas with low vaccination coverage. Maine broke the previous record of 207 hospitalizations, which was set at the peak of last winter’s surge, when only a small part of the population was vaccinated on Sunday, with 214 hospitalizations on Monday. ..

On Tuesday, records were again obscured, with 225 hospitalized in Maine, 82 of whom received critical care.

Shah called Monday’s numbers “another dark record.”Shah also quoted a recent study Published by US CDC Unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County, California, are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals at the end of the study period in late July.

“The hospital is nervous,” Shah said on Twitter. “As a strategy, rather than being vaccinated, if you’re using a bank with a bed or ICU, let alone a monoclonal antibody, you’re going to make a mistake.”

Comparing Maine with other states, Maine had the 32nd highest virus prevalence across the country on Tuesday, with 36.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. The national average was 41, but in the most virus-damaged states, such as Alaska, West Virginia, and Kentucky, it was more than 90 per 100,000. Maryland reported the lowest virus prevalence of 20.3 cases per 100,000 people.

In terms of vaccination, 872,700 Maine people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, accounting for 64.92 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. My parents were celebrating the good news on Monday. Pfizer has announced that the vaccine is safe and effective between the ages of 5 and 11 and will soon submit data to federal regulators for approval. According to public health experts, elementary school students may take shots before Halloween, based on the time it takes for the Food and Drug Administration to classify the data and grant an emergency use authorization.

Given OK, approximately 100,000 Maine children have been vaccinated and are currently approved for children over the age of 12.

“I’ll be a sobber with peace of mind,” said Kristen Cowper of Goham, the mother of a five-year-old boy with poor lung function.

This story will be updated.

” Previous