Vaccines are changing the meaning of getting COVID-19

Bogma Kabisen Titanji was only eight years old when the epidemic virus struck the classroom. A few days later she began to feel a fever and developed a sparse, rosy rash. Three years after being fully vaccinated with measles vaccine, one of the most permanently effective immunizations on our list, Titanji is ill with a highly pathogen designed to prevent her shots. became.

Her parents hurriedly took her to a pediatrician and worried that her first vaccination might have gone wrong. But the doctors eased their fears. She will be fine. And she was. Her fever and rash healed in just a few days. She has never been ill with anyone else in her family. It is the case of “corrected” measles textbooks, a rare post-vaccination illness, and complete measles, according to Titanji, a current infectious disease doctor and researcher at Emory University. Not enough to deserve the name.

The measles virus is hyperinfectious, much more infectious than SARS-CoV-2, It kills many of the uninoculated children who are suffering.. But for those who got all the shots, It’s not a formidable enemy, We have learned to live in the long run. That is the direction that many experts want us to move towards as SARS-CoV-2 becomes more prevalent. As my colleague Sarah Chang wrote..

We have not yet reached the stage where we can formally label COVID-19 cases after vaccination as “corrected”. Maybe we will never do that. Some immunized people are still in danger.But the shot softens the sharp edges of COVID-19: on average, the breakthrough infections simple, mild, When Low infectivity.. Capturing the coronavirus while fully immunized does not mean the same as it did last year. “This is a very different type of infectious disease than immunologically naive people,” Lindsey Baden, an infectious disease specialist and COVID-19 vaccine researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told me.

If this virus becomes as inevitable as the culprit behind the cold and flu that has plagued us for years, we all You need to tackle one of these infections and learn the lessons at the individual level. This is the eternal social burden of the virus. Almost everyone may know what it is ultimately to get COVID-19, but it is a more tame, more tame version of their pre-inoculation self.

Since its inception, COVID-19 has been difficult to define.

Part of the problem is that COVID-19 is a disease, not a virus. Real microbes are arguably a neat conceptual package compared to the problems they cause. SARS-CoV-2 is a known pathogen, a tangle of genetic material wrapped in a protein coat. COVID-19 has more ambiguous boundaries, depending on how the virus reacts with our body. To understand the interaction, unfortunately, researchers had to wait for quite a few people to get sick — watching the virus screw us in real time.

Next to other airway-loving viruses, such as the flu and common cold-causing viruses, SARS-CoV-2 can be a bit strange.It tilts and invades almost indiscriminately throughout the body Many organizationsIt winds up a specific immune response, dials down others and scatters sparks Inflammatory attacks It can afflict everything from the brain to the toes. COVID symptoms list it Initially focused on virus ground zero— —Airway-Final Inflated Includes nausea, vomiting, mental status changes, chest pain and more. The severity of infection acts in a continuous manner, SARS-CoV-2 Completely occupy that spectrum.. Many people are unaware that they are infected.Others may tickle their throat for two days, but depending on the weather Long-distance COVID obstacles For several months; some will be ventilated in the ICU.

The COVID experience is ready for further division, primarily along the immunological boundaries defined by the vaccine.The inoculated body Hospitality for SARS-CoV-2, Make it more difficult for pathogens to infect them. If all goes well, purging will be much faster, less time will cause symptoms (especially bad ones), and less chance of jumping into other hosts. “I think it’s about getting rid of the virus,” Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University, told me.

NS Recent research This is well shown from the United Kingdom. Researchers surveyed about 4.5 million people via a mobile phone app and asked if they tested positive for the virus and if they had any of about 20 symptoms. Approximately one million of them had been vaccinated at least once. Of the fully immunized, almost all symptoms such as fever, nausea and brain fog were rare. Most of the cases were completely asymptomatic. Even the percentage of long COVIDs that could germinate from a silent infection at first seems to have been significantly reduced by the shot.

It is not easy to capture these qualitative changes. This is especially true if studies are currently underway to measure the effectiveness of vaccines in the real world. many of they Attract Towards metric so 2 oppose Finish of NS SARS-CoV-2 spectrum— How much the vaccine prevents All infectious diseasesOr the opposite Severe illness, hospitalization, and death— Less accurate around the muddy hinterland of medium-level symptoms that exist between. (The most serious consequence is to be fair Which vaccine is intended to prevent, And the inoculated immune system is perfect for avoidance and makes its metrics fairly good for focusing. )

However, if you focus too much, the texture in the center will be blurred. Efficacy studies for severe illnesses fall into one category for anything that is too “mild” to be considered a serious illness, such as one that requires hospitalization. On the other side of the spectrum, counting all infections equalizes all positive tests to cases of concern, regardless of how mild the virus encounter was. All of this makes it very difficult to characterize what the COVID is after vaccination and to know if the immune response dilutes the disease sting. Holly Janes, a biostatistician at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told me, “Just looking at the rate … you lose that point.” The experience of infection can be “significantly different from those who have been vaccinated.”

This is not an easy dilemma. During a vaccine manufacturer’s clinical trial, researchers were able to scrutinize participants thoroughly to see how well shots were blocked. Any A symptomatic case of COVID-19. (Study of only the most serious illnesses, which are relatively rare events, would not have been feasible without making the trials larger or lengthening them.) “Real-world studies It’s like the wild west of the wild, “Dean told me. Researchers often need to work on evidence from inconsistently recorded electronic medical records or rely on people to look for tests and remember symptoms accurately. They may only monitor the worst infections. Because it is likely to encourage people to seek clinical care and is easy to document and study. Mild cases, on the other hand, are more squeezed and more subjective. Not everyone interprets pain or pain in the same way or follows up with an expert. NS the study that Have got work on NS task of Measurement of actual vaccine efficacy For all symptomatic diseases Not always counting the same COVID-19 symptoms, The expert told me, potentially inflating and shrinking numbers. Leximi Santosh, a life-saving physician at the University of California, San Francisco, told me that the most annoying thing after vaccination might be data investigating long COVIDs that do not yet have a universal case definition. “I haven’t seen most studies,” she said.

Even in the extreme cases of SARS-CoV-2, there are important variations. Some inpatients stay in the hospital for only a few days, while others require weeks of critical care or die. Early evidence Vaccine Hit the worst blow Again, when hospitalizations come together, another nuance is lost. Positive test results can also be misleading. Tests looking for the exact fragment of the pathogen cannot distinguish between an intact virus and a virus that has been blown to the Smithereens by a protective immune response. The SARS-CoV-2 massacre does not guarantee illness or infection, especially in immunized asymptomatic individuals. “If you’re vaccinated, it doesn’t mean the same thing as a positive test,” said Julie Downs, a health communications expert at Carnegie Mellon University.

Still, some infections among immunized people Low but does not exist Infection riskEspecially against vulnerabilities among us, and we still can’t afford to adjust the milder cases. A much larger part of the world’s population will need protection before COVID-19 is truly considered more mellow than before. But the fate of what was and wasn’t vaccinated was clearly already divergent, and Boston doctor Baden told me. “If I were a bettor, a few years later, this would be Another common cold.. Emory University’s Titanji is already faced with the possibility that childhood measles infections foresee the experience of the coronavirus. Looking at the patient at a Georgia clinic, she said: But that’s okay. I have a vaccine that prevents me from landing in the hospital. “

The march to the reduction of COVID-19 is not linear or uniform. Forget the immune cells. The form of the virus changes; our vaccine requires modification or booster immunization. Behavioral deviations (vaccine refusal, uneven masking at the time of outbreak) create cracks for the pathogen to wiggle. But at the population level, our future may look pretty good. many People will be infected with COVID-19 in their lifetime.of many In some cases, it’s not that bad. Ultimately, asymptomatic or mild infections feel less catastrophic because many of us are convinced that they are unlikely to progress. Outbreaks are smaller, Slow spread, And breakthroughs are no longer headline news. In the absence of symptoms, a positive test result can generally shrug, infection Is no longer synonymous with disease.. Our bodies come to consider viruses as familiar. Not necessarily a welcome guest, but not a former intruder.

Data alone cannot define the experience here. Our understanding of post-vaccination infections also needs to be understood directly. For me, the pandemic anxiety that dominated most of 2020 is slow to disappear, and I feel that the idea of ​​getting COVID-19, even with the same symptoms, is much worse than getting the flu. increase. “It takes time to get over it,” Downs told me.

A few post-vaccination infections are flowing into my circle of society, and actually hearing some stories was a kind of comfort. A few days ago, I talked to Jane Specter, who had just become a mother-in-law of one of her best friends. Specter tested positive for the coronavirus a few weeks ago shortly after attending her grandmother’s funeral. There she was hugging and kissing a family of dozens of people. Among them was a daughter who was about to have her wedding just 11 days after Specter received the test results.

“I was really worried that I might have infected my daughter who was about to get married,” Specter told me. And if Specter hadn’t been vaccinated, “I think it was a disaster.”But Specter was Vaccination. So almost every family she mixed up at the funeral (including her daughter) did, and none of her contacts tested positive. (They also continued a lot of interaction outdoors and wore masks indoors.) Specter dealt with what was isolated at home and compared to a nasty but relatively fast-solving cold. Had she not had a shot, I would have had it. “The fact that I’m vaccinated means it’s acceptable,” she told me. “I took precautions. I was away from others. Now I’m back in my life.” Her daughter’s wedding was last Saturday. All 18 attendees were completely vaccinated and were negative before the ceremony. Specter was one of them.