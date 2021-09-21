West Nile virus kills one person in New Jersey. Be careful not to be bitten by mosquitoes.





Heavy rains and floods have made it a bad year for the West Nile virus in New Jersey, with one death and 14 infections reported so far during the peak season of mosquito-borne disease. Tests have shown that more mosquitoes carry the virus than in normal years, according to the state health department. According to the Ministry of Health, a man in Camden County, who was infected in mid-July, died after the disease invaded his brain and nervous system. A total of 14 cases have been reported. Three in Burlington, two each in Bergen and Camden, one each in the counties of Essex, Gloucester, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset, Ocean and Monmouth. In the peak season of State West Nile Fever Occurring in August and September each year, authorities urged people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes that eat infected birds. more:When will the COVID Booster be available at NJ?The next steps are: more:New Jersey man infected with the rare Jamestown Canyon virus transmitted from mosquitoes “Mosquitoes are now on the rise due to the recent floods from Aida,” said Sean La Tourette, a member of the State Department’s Environmental Protection Agency. Residents need to get rid of the water in the yard and cover an empty container that can hold the water for at least three days, he said. The wheelbarrow behind your hut, the crumpled tarpaulin covering the sandbox, the toy dump truck your child left under the deck, the upward bottle cap-they all look harmless enough .. However, each is an ideal breeding ground for the types of mosquitoes that can be infected with the West Nile virus. In hot weather, these insects can range from eggs to larvae, pupae, and flying adults in just five days. In addition, health officials recommend wearing insect repellent or long sleeves and trousers outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk. Cover the crib, stroller, and baby carrier with mosquito nets. Repair the holes in the screen to get the mosquitoes out. Of the 2,600 species of mosquitoes in the world, 63 are inhabited in New Jersey, and there are only about 12 species in any county that tend to bite humans. Only female mosquitoes of all species bite. They need a blood diet for protein so that they can lay eggs. West Nile fever is primarily a bird disease, experts say, with families, including crows and blue jays, being specific targets. However, certain types of mosquitoes act as a bridge for the virus to move from birds to humans. Mosquitoes that bite infected birds can infect themselves, and the next time they bite a human, they can infect the virus. What if I get a West Nile virus? If a person is bitten and infected with West Nile fever, symptoms can develop after 3 to 15 days. One in 150 people infected with West Nile fever develops severe illness with symptoms such as severe headache, high fever, stiff shoulders, disorientation, coma, tremors, cramps, weakness, and paralysis. People over the age of 50 with weak immunity are at increased risk of serious illness. For many, the virus is asymptomatic or causes mild to moderate symptoms, usually fever. How likely are you to get West Nile virus? Eight people in New Jersey are reported to be infected with the West Nile virus on average a year. Last year, there were three reports of human infections. Lindy Washburn is a Senior Healthcare Reporter at NorthJersey.com. Subscribe or activate your digital account today to stay up to date on how health care changes affect you and your family. Email: [email protected] twitter: @lindywa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/health/2021/09/21/west-nile-virus-nj-kills-one-mosquito-bite/5797361001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos