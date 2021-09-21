A new COVID variant with a unique mutation detected in a nursing home in Kentucky





Experts shed new light on a variant of COVID-19 found in a nursing home in Kentucky. It has infected at least 45 residents and medical staff. This strain has many unique mutations in addition to the five mutations found in other mutants. Many residents of Kentucky nursing homes were completely vaccinated, but the evolved virus was able to circumvent their antibody protection. A Kentucky Public Health Service study revealed that unvaccinated infected staff began outbreaks in early March, creating a wave of infection. According to an article published in Forbes by former Harvard Medical School professor William A. Haseltin, a new variant named R.1 was first discovered in Japan. According to the GISAID SARS-CoV-2 database, more than 10,000 people are infected worldwide. Haseltine warned that the new mutants have additional mutations that may have benefits in transmission, replication, and immunosuppression. WHO and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCThere are three categories of COVID variants that make up the watchlist: variants of interest, variants of concern (including alpha, beta, delta, and gamma), and variants of high severity. According to Forbes, R.1 mutants have mutations that can lead to “increased resistance to antibodies,” allowing them to better avoid vaccine-generated and already virus-infected antibodies. There is sex. According to the article, this mutation in a peaplomer called E484K is present in the beta, gamma, eta, iota, and mu variants of COVID-19. R.1 contains a W152L mutation in the N-terminal domain, which is the region of the peplomer protein that is the target of neutralizing antibodies in convalescent serum and is the target of some neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. The W152L mutation is present in one of the minor variants of the Delta strain found in India. The same amino acid is also mutated in some of the first variants detected in California, B.1427 / 429. R.1 shared a common origin with all mutant strains of interest or concern. These are all marked with three mutations. The first is the 5’untranslated region: C241U, the second is the virus polymerase NSP12: P323L, and the third is the D614G. External S1 domain of peplomer. The D614G mutation increases infectivity, but it is unclear what the other two mutations mean. The coronavirus with these three mutations quickly replaced the original Wuhan strain. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 pandemic infected more than 229 million people and killed more than 4.55 million people as of Tuesday.

