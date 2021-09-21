Adding carboplatin to chemotherapy before surgery improves the outcome of early-stage triple-negative breast cancer

According to one study, the addition of carboplatin (brand name: paraplatin) to the standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimen for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer improved event-free survival.

The study also found that adding veliparib to standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy did not affect the results.

The study was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Conference 2021 on September 17, 2021. “Add veliparib (V) and carboplatin (Cb) or carboplatin alone to event-free survival (EFS), overall survival (OS), and triple-negative (TNBC) neoadjuvant chemotherapy after 4 years or more of follow-up. Safety to do: BrighTNess, randomized phase III trial. “

Doctors call neoadjuvant therapy the treatment that is given before surgery. Therefore, doctors call preoperative chemotherapy neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

In this study, event-free survival means the length of time a person has lived without:

Cancer is growing

Cancer recurs in the same breast or elsewhere in the body

Receive a second primary cancer diagnosis

About Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer is:

Estrogen receptor negative

Progesterone receptor negative

HER2 negative

Triple-negative breast cancer is usually more advanced, more difficult to treat, and more likely to recur than hormone receptor-positive or HER2-positive cancers. Triple-negative breast cancer usually does not respond to hormone therapy drugs or drugs that target the HER2 protein.

About carboplatin

Carboplatin is the only platinum-based chemotherapeutic drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat breast cancer. Platinum-based chemotherapy weakens or destroys breast cancer cells by damaging the genetic material inside the cells and making it difficult for the cells to repair the genetic damage.

In another study, carboplatin was added to the standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimen for taxol (chemical name: paclitaxel) for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer, followed by adriamycin (chemical name: doxorubicin) and cytoxan (chemical name: doxorubicin). Chemoname: cyclophosphamide) has been shown to improve with complete pathological response (pCR).

One way doctors can determine the effectiveness of neoadjuvant therapy is to look for cancer cells that are actively growing in the tissue that was removed during surgery. If there are no active cancer cells in the tissue, doctors call it a “pathological complete reaction” or pCR.

Still, early studies were not designed to see if the addition of carboplatin improves long-term results. Also, carboplatin may increase the risk of certain blood cancers such as myelodysplastic syndrome and leukemia, so it is not clear whether the benefits of adding carboplatin outweigh the risks.

About Veliparib

Experimental veliparib is a type of drug called a PARP inhibitor. PARP enzymes correct DNA damage in both healthy and cancerous cells. PARP inhibitors have been shown to act against breast cancer. BRCA1 Also BRCA2 Mutations caused by these cancer cells making it very difficult to repair DNA damage.

Currently, two PARP inhibitors are FDA approved for the treatment of metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer. BRCA1 Also BRCA2 mutation:

Lymphalza (Chemical name: Olaparib)

Tarzenna (Chemical name: Thalazoparib)

The FDA does not approve veliparib for the treatment of breast cancer.

About research

In this study, called BrighTNess, does adding carboplatin and veliparib, or carboplatin alone, to standard chemotherapy prior to surgery for early triple-negative breast cancer improve outcomes such as pCR, event-free survival, and overall survival? I wanted to see if it was.

Overall survival is how long people live, whether the cancer grows or recurs.

Between April 4, 2014 and March 18, 2016, researchers randomly assigned 634 women diagnosed with stage II or stage III triple-negative breast cancer to one of three neoadjuvant treatment regimens. Assigned to.

316 women received taxol, carboplatin, veliparib

160 women received taxol and carboplatin

158 received only taxol

After that, all women underwent four cycles of adriamycin and cytoxan.

After the neoadjuvant chemotherapy was completed, the woman had surgery to get rid of her breast cancer.

The 2018 results of the BrighTNess study showed that the addition of carboplatin to neoadjuvant chemotherapy improved pCR, but the addition of veliparib had no effect.

This latest analysis examined survival and a second cancer diagnosis after approximately 4.5 years of follow-up.

The results showed that adding carboplatin to the standard chemotherapy regimen improved event-free survival by about 11%. The event-free survival rates are as follows:

78.2% of women treated with taxol, carboplatin, veliparib

79.3% of women treated with taxol and carboplatin

68.5% of women treated with taxol alone

This difference was statistically significant. That is, it can be due to different treatments, not just by chance.

Researchers say that women with post-surgery pCR had a higher event-free survival rate than women without post-surgery pCR.

Again, the results showed that the addition of veliparib did not affect the results.

Women in the taxol and carboplatin treatment groups had longer overall survival than women in the other two treatment groups, but this difference was not statistically significant. In other words, it may have been a coincidence rather than a difference in treatment.

Researchers have found that adding carboplatin to a chemotherapy regimen increases blood-related side effects, including:

Anemia or low red blood cell count

Neutropenia, or decreased white blood cell count

Pancytopenia, or low levels of red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets

Nonetheless, the researchers reported that these side effects did not affect survival outcomes and that carboplatin did not increase the risk of other cancers such as myelodysplastic syndrome and leukemia.

“These findings support the inclusion of carboplatin in neoadjuvant chemotherapy for stage II-III triple-negative breast cancer,” said Dr. Civil Roybull, MD, chair of the German Breast Cancer Group and a professor of medicine at the University of Frankfurt. I am. The person who announced the result.

What does this mean for you

These results are very promising when diagnosed with early triple-negative breast cancer. Physicians are seeking more clarity as to whether the benefits of adding carboplatin to the standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimen for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer outweigh the risks. The results of this study strongly suggest that carboplatin offers more benefits than risks.

No matter which treatment your doctor recommends to you, you may want to ask about:

Why each treatment is recommended (including any combination)

Timing and order of treatment

Expected benefits, risks, and side effects of each treatment

If your doctor recommends neoadjuvant chemotherapy to you and carboplatin is not part of your regimen, you may want to bring up this study. You can also ask your doctor to recommend a clinical trial with carboplatin that makes sense for your unique situation.

visit Triple negative breast cancer For more information.

Written by: Jamie Depolo, Chief Editor