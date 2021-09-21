Adding surgery to the treatment plan improves the survival rate of certain women diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer

According to one study, the combination of surgery and systemic therapy can improve survival over systemic therapy alone in women diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer whose hormone receptor and HER2 status is known.

The study was published in the May 2021 issue of the journal Annual Report of Surgical Oncology..Read the summary “Advantages of surgical treatment of stage IV breast cancer for patients with known hormone receptors and HER2 status.”

Systemic treatment is widespread and destroys cancer cells. Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy are considered systemic therapies. However, in this study, researchers defined systemic therapy as chemotherapy or hormonal therapy.



Stage IV vs. metastatic

Stage IV represents invasive breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to parts of the body away from the breast, such as the lungs, bones, liver, and brain. If breast cancer is stage IV at the first diagnosis, it is called “denovo” by doctors. About 6% of breast cancers are new.

“Metastatic” and “advanced” are other terms used to describe stage IV breast cancer.

Nevertheless, certain groups distinguish between stage IV breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer. Both the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) state that the stage of cancer does not change after diagnosis. Therefore, if a person is diagnosed with stage II breast cancer and the cancer recurs in the bone years later, the diagnosis is technically stage II breast cancer with metastatic recurrence to the bone.

However, this is not the way most people, or most oncologists, talk and think about cancer. When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer that returns to a part of the body away from the breast, people and doctors usually consider the cancer to be stage IV / metastatic.

ACS and NCI say that recurrence does not change the stage of the cancer, so statistics on cancer outcomes can be compiled. These organizations take the time to follow people and track:

Number of people who have been diagnosed with a specific stage of cancer and have relapsed

Type of recurrence

Breastcancer.org talks about breast cancer like most doctors. Therefore, as with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the terms “stage IV” and “metastatic” are used interchangeably. People with metastatic recurrence are also considered to have stage IV cancer.

In the study reviewed here, all women had new breast cancer. That is, the cancer was stage IV at the first diagnosis. Therefore, the results apply only to that type of breast cancer.

Treatment of stage IV breast cancer

Systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy are commonly used to treat stage IV breast cancer. The characteristics of the cancer determine which of these treatments makes the most sense.

Almost all stage IV breast cancers are treated with some type of chemotherapy. If the cancer is hormone receptor positive, it is almost always treated with hormone therapy. As the name implies, targeted therapies target specific properties of cancer cells, such as the HER2 protein, which directs cancer cells to grow in a rapid or abnormal manner. Therefore, HER2-positive cancers are most often treated with anti-HER2-targeted therapy.

Previous studies have examined whether adding surgery to the treatment plan for stage IV disease can improve outcomes. Still, the results are mixed.

The researchers who conducted this study wanted to see if adding surgery to systemic treatment would improve the survival rate of women diagnosed with certain types of stage IV breast cancer.

About research

Researchers used the National Cancer Database (NCDB) to identify 12,838 women diagnosed with de novo stage IV breast cancer between 2010 and 2015. NCDB is a joint project between the Camaro for a Cause and the American College of Surgeons. The database contains information from the Commission on Cancer Accreditation Facilities and contains over 70% of all new cancer diagnoses in the United States.

Hormone receptor status and HER2 status were known in all cancers. All women were treated with systemic therapy. That is, they were being treated with chemotherapy, hormone therapy, or both.

The study excluded the following women:

Died the first 6 months after diagnosis

Diagnosed as breast cancer with unknown hormone receptor or HER2 status

I wasn’t receiving systemic treatment

Overall, about 72% of the women in this study were white and about 18% were black. Most women:

Insured

Lived in a metropolitan area

There were no other medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes

Diagnosed with estrogen receptor positive, progesterone receptor positive, HER2-negative stage IV breast cancer

When researchers looked at the types of treatment women received, they found that:

6,649 women were treated with systemic therapy only

2,906 women treated with systemic and radiation therapy

1,689 women treated with systemic therapy and surgery

1,594 women treated with systemic therapy, radiation therapy, and surgery

Overall, the results showed that women who had surgery had a higher 5-year survival rate than women who were treated with systemic therapy alone. Women treated with surgery, systemic therapy, and radiation therapy showed the highest survival rates.

The 5-year survival rates for all women who participated in the study are as follows:

38% of women treated with systemic therapy, radiation therapy, and surgery

32% of women treated with systemic therapy and surgery

21% of women treated with systemic therapy alone

19% of women treated with systemic and radiation therapy

These differences in survival were statistically significant. That is, it can be due to different treatments, not just by chance.

Researchers then investigated whether surgery affected survival based on HER2 status.

Surgery also improved survival in 931 women diagnosed with HER2-positive disease. Within this group, the 5-year survival rates were:

48% of women treated with systemic therapy, radiation therapy, and surgery

41% of women treated with systemic therapy and surgery

29% of women treated with systemic therapy alone

21% of women treated with systemic and radiation therapy

These differences in survival were also statistically significant.

The researchers say that women diagnosed with HER2-positive disease had a higher survival rate than all the women who participated in the study.

Finally, in 3,283 women who had surgery, researchers investigated whether chemotherapy before and after surgery affected survival.

Doctors refer to treatment given before neoadjuvant therapy and treatment given after neoadjuvant therapy. Therefore, preoperative chemotherapy is neoadjuvant chemotherapy and postoperative chemotherapy is adjuvant chemotherapy.

Overall, researchers found that women diagnosed with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive stage IV breast cancer had a higher survival rate if they received chemotherapy before surgery rather than after surgery.

Looking at the status of HER2 in particular, the 5-year survival rate is as follows.

55% of women diagnosed with HER2-positive disease who received chemotherapy prior to surgery

35% of women diagnosed with HER2-positive disease who received chemotherapy after surgery

34% of women diagnosed with HER2-negative disease who received chemotherapy prior to surgery

30% of women diagnosed with HER2-negative disease who received chemotherapy after surgery

These differences in survival were statistically significant.

Especially when looking at the status of estrogen receptors, the 5-year survival rate is as follows.

42% of women diagnosed with estrogen receptor-positive disease who received chemotherapy prior to surgery

30% of women diagnosed with estrogen receptor-positive disease who received chemotherapy after surgery

30% of women diagnosed with estrogen receptor-negative disease who received chemotherapy prior to surgery

22% of women diagnosed with estrogen receptor-negative disease who received chemotherapy after surgery

These differences in survival were statistically significant.

Especially when looking at the status of the progesterone receptor, the 5-year survival rate is as follows.

45% of women diagnosed with progesterone receptor-positive disease who received chemotherapy prior to surgery

32% of women diagnosed with progesterone receptor-positive disease who received chemotherapy after surgery

32% of women diagnosed with progesterone receptor-negative disease who received chemotherapy prior to surgery

25% of women diagnosed with progesterone receptor-negative disease who received chemotherapy after surgery

These differences in survival were statistically significant.

“In conclusion, this large multicenter study using data from NCDB shows that systemic therapy with surgical intervention is beneficial for survival and subsequent surgical intervention is beneficial for patients with stage IV breast cancer. Showed that there is. [neoadjuvant chemotherapy] for [estrogen-receptor-positive], [progesterone-receptor-positive], And HER2-positive patients were associated with a significant life-prolonging effect, “the researchers wrote.

What does this mean for you

It is important to know that this study is only for newly diagnosed women. That is, breast cancer was stage IV at the first diagnosis. Therefore, the results apply only to that type of breast cancer. It is not clear whether surgery improves the survival of women diagnosed with metastatic recurrence or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body away from the breast during treatment for early-stage disease.

If stage IV breast cancer is diagnosed, this study strongly suggests that adding surgery to the treatment plan may improve survival. It also suggests that preoperative chemotherapy has a higher chance of survival than postoperative chemotherapy.

After diagnosing stage IV disease, you and your doctor have many treatment options to consider, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Your treatment plan depends not only on the characteristics of the cancer, but also on other health conditions you may have and your personal preferences.

If your doctor does not recommend surgery to you, you can launch this study and ask why surgery is not included in your treatment plan.

Together, you and your doctor can develop the best treatment plan for your unique situation.

Written by: Jamie Depolo, Chief Editor