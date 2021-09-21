COVID-19: Unvaccinated poses a risk to vaccination

“Even if vaccinated, it’s” much lower “after being infected with the virus from an unvaccinated person, but it’s still possible to get a symptomatic infection.” Explained. “You can still get a serious infection, you can be hospitalized, and you can die from that infection.”

In particular, people with immunodeficiency who already have a weakened moderate to severe immune system are “especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and have the same level of immunity” from the vaccine, compared to people who are not immunocompromised, the CDC. May not be able to build “ To tell..That’s why the Food and Drug Administration approved A third dose of mRNA vaccine for certain immunocompromised people.

Dr. Mounzer AghaHe is a hematologist and director of the Mario Leukemia Blood Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he has studied blood cancer and vaccines. Said Washington post In May, people around you need to be vaccinated to protect cancer patients who are not immune to the vaccine. “Everyone knows a person with cancer, and if you care about that person, you should get the vaccine and tell your friends to get it. “Aga said director..

again, Research shows The effectiveness of vaccines against infectious diseases and mild illnesses declines over time and can be experienced by the elderly Immunosenescence, Decreased immune response due to aging. September 17, FDA Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board Unanimously recommended Emergency use authorization for a booster dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for patients aged 65 years and older and at “high risk of severe COVID-19” is granted at least 6 months after the completion of the primary double dose series.

CDC Track reports Percentage of hospitalizations and deaths that occur after a “breakthrough infection”. This is the term used when infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at least two weeks after receiving all the recommended doses of either the approved or approved vaccine. Authorities reported all known cases of breakthrough cases, including asymptomatic and mild infections, but in May focused on “breakthrough critical cases of vaccines.” Changed the reporting system to guess.

As of September 13The CDC received reports of 15,790 patients with breakthrough infections of the COVID-19 vaccine who were hospitalized or died. It was one of more than 178 million people in the United States who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the CDC, about one-fifth of deaths (516 of 3,040) and hospitalizations (2,562 of 12,750) are “not asymptomatic or COVID-related.”

The Philadelphia Children’s Hospital actually asked Carlson a few years ago a feature article before COVID-19.If the vaccine works, why do unvaccinated people take the risk?“

In addition to the fact that all vaccines are less than 100% effective, a September 2017 CHOP post points out that increasing the number of unvaccinated individuals in the population increases viral infections. ..

“The greater the number of unvaccinated people in the community, the greater the chance that the bacteria will spread. This is more difficult to stop and exposes everyone, including vaccinated people. It means that the risk is high. “

Johns Hopkins University Epidemiologist David Daudi I made a similar point.

“Unfortunately, the vaccine is very effective, especially for serious illnesses, but not perfect,” he told us by email. “Therefore, every time the transmission speed increases, the risk for everyone increases.”

Based on the number of cases of COVID-19, Daudi said the risk of developing COVID-19 in the United States increased 15-fold as of mid-September, regardless of vaccination status, compared to mid-June. I calculated. CDC said There were high community infections in all states.

“In other words, vaccinated people are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 in September than unvaccinated people are at risk of getting COVID-19 in June. It’s because everyone’s risk has increased, “says Daudi.

Still, the risk is higher if you are not vaccinated. CDC research Release On September 10 (but based on data from April to mid-July), delta variants can infect unvaccinated (including those who are only partially vaccinated) about 5 times. It turned out to be twice as high, about 10 times higher. Hospitalization is required and there is almost an 11 times greater chance of dying from COVID-19 than a fully vaccinated individual.

And in Several Status, COVID-19-related hospitalizations are very common, most of them unvaccinated. intensive care unit The close volume makes it difficult to treat not only COVID-19 patients, but also patients in emergencies unrelated to the disease.

Unvaccinated individuals can also infect vaccinated parents with the virus and in children under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible for vaccination. September 20, Pfizer and BioNTech Presentation Results of clinical trials showing that the vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11 years — but the vaccine still needs to be approved or approved by the FDA for that age group.

September 15 Washington post Opinion pieceDr. Linawen, an emergency doctor and visiting public health professor at George Washington University, and Samwan, a professor of neuroscience at Princeton University, compared unvaccinated in public with drunk driving.

“People who argue that vaccination is a matter of personal choice will say that they can choose to protect themselves. If they are vaccinated, the people around them are not vaccinated. Why do you care about it? ”Written the professor. “But think again about the analogy. 3 out of 8 It wasn’t drunk driving that was killed, but passengers and people in other cars. Similarly, in the case of covid-19, the risk is borne not only by the decision maker, but also by others across his path. “

“Vaccines are like great seat belts at the same time, and they are also an option for driving calmly,” they added. “Seat belts reduce the chance of serious injury from an accident. Driving calmly reduces the risk of an accident in the first place. Vaccines do both, but whether or not you are surrounded by reckless drivers remains. Important. No vaccine is 100% effective, and the more viruses around us (in this case, the more unvaccinated people are infected and the more likely they are to spread the corona virus). Vaccinated people are more likely to get infected. “

Not everyone agrees with the comparison, but it is still an example of the risks that exist.

Editor’s Note: SciCheck COVID-19 / Vaccination Project This is possible with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Foundation has No control The editorial decisions of FactCheck.org, and the views expressed in our article, do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of false information.

sauce

White House. “”President Biden’s Remarks on the Battle of COVID-⁠19 Pandemic.. Transcript. September 9, 2021.

“”Tucker Carlson tonight.. Transcripts and videos. Fox News. September 13, 2021.

Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. Interview with FactCheck.org. September 15, 2021.

Dr. David Daudi, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins University. An email sent to FactCheck.org. September 15, 2021.

FactCheck.org. “”How effective is the vaccine?Updated March 4, 2021 and August 26, 2021.

McDonald’s, Jessica. “”Vaccines continue to be very effective against delta variants, contrary to claims from Fox News guests.. FactCheck.org. Updated on July 30, 2021 and August 23, 2021.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breakthrough Case Survey and Report of COVID-19 Vaccine.. Cdc.gov. Accessed on September 16, 2021.

Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. “”Featured Article: If the vaccine works, why do unvaccinated people take the risk?“Chop.edu. September 12, 2017.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Vaccine Education Center. “”Vaccinated or non-vaccinated: what you need to know.. Q & A sheet. 2017.

Wen, Lina, Sam Wang. “”Opinion: Remaining unvaccinated in public should be considered as bad as drunk driving.. The Washington Post. September 16, 2021.

McDonald’s, Jessica. “”Biden’s controversial COVID-19 vaccine booster program.. FactCheck.org. Updated September 3, 2021 and September 17, 2021.

Spencer, Saranak. “”Tucker Carlson misrepresents vaccine safety reporting data.. FactCheck.org. May 14, 2021.

Oliver, Sara. “”COVID-19 Epidemiology and COVID-19 Vaccine Renewal.. Vaccine and related biopharmacy advisory board. Conference presentation. September 17, 2021.

Scobie, Heather, etc. “”Monitoring Incidence of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Immunization Status — 13 US Jurisdictions, April 4-17, 2021.. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports. September 10, 2021.

Holcomb, Madeline. “”ICU beds in these five states are less than 10% as Covid-19 overwhelms hospitals... CNN. September 1, 2021.

Coleman, Justin. “”Three-quarters of ICU beds nationwide are full.. Hill. August 25, 2021.

Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. Use of the hospital.. Accessed on September 17, 2021.