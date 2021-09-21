Maine passes 1,000 dead as delta variants surge

Maine surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as Delta variants filled hospital beds, officials said Tuesday.

Since Saturday, 18 deaths have been added to the state’s tally, with a total of 1,002 deaths since the pandemic began. Main center for disease management prevention..

“Almost 19 months after the pandemic began, today marks a dire and unwelcome milestone,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement Tuesday. “We lost to COVID-19 are the people we loved and cherished. Parents, grandparents, siblings, children, loved ones and friends, all important members of the Maine community. I To share with us. “

“Still, we have the power to end this unnecessary suffering and broken heart. It’s a way to protect the health of us and our loved ones. How to give it to heroic doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. A long-awaited break. How to protect your children — get vaccinated today. “

Maine has a total population of 1.4 million and has recorded about one COVID death per 1,360 inhabitants. Its overall mortality rate is lower than the national average. At the beginning of September, the United States 1 death for every 500 residents..

New Hampshire, which is slightly more populous than Maine, Recorded 1,458 COVID-related deaths.. This means that one in 945 people in New Hampshire died of COVID.

By comparison, About 5,000 people in Maine He died in the 1918 and 1919 influenza pandemics.

Increased pressure on hospitals

As of Monday, there are 214 people currently hospitalized with COVID throughout the state, 73 of whom are receiving critical care, according to the main CDC. During the weekend, the number of COVID patients in the main ICU was at its highest since the pandemic began. Currently, 58 critical care beds were available throughout the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC director in Maine, said Monday that 33 people at COVID were using ventilators.

As recently, people who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID account for about 65% to 75% of those currently hospitalized with the virus, and more than 90% of those currently in the ICU with the virus. Shah said.

“The hospital is nervous,” he said. “If you rely on beds and ICUs, not to mention monoclonal antibodies, as your strategy rather than vaccination, you’re miscalculating.”

Increasing new cases

With an additional 630 new infections reported on Tuesday, Maine recorded a cumulative total of more than 84,500 cases of the virus.

The 7-day moving average of new daily cases has risen from 384 on September 5 to 485 on September 19 in the last two weeks. AP uses data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure the number of cases. And death in the United States.

The Maine CDC said Tuesday that more than 84,000 infectious diseases have occurred in the state since the pandemic began.

Other Pandemic News:

Court reviewing COVID vaccine obligations

A federal judge will soon rule a proceeding attempting to overturn the governor’s vaccination obligations against health care workers.

Judge John Levy of the U.S. District Court, who spoke on Monday, considers a recent court ruling on religious freedom while determining whether mandates violate the religious freedom of health care workers. Said.

Levy worries that giving an injunction to thwart the governor’s mission would have a broader impact on overturning the 2019 law that ended the religious and philosophical exemptions of vaccines needed for school children. Expressed. The law was upheld by the results of the popularity poll.

In Maine, the Governor’s mission, which takes effect on October 1, applies to 150,000 health care workers.

The Liberty Counsel has filed a proceeding on behalf of nine unnamed health care workers, but is seeking the status of a class action.

State lawyers have stated that since 2002, the main CDC has required health care workers for other vaccines. Since then, all medical facilities need to obtain and maintain employee immunity proof.

About three-quarters of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends indoor masking throughout Maine.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioners Jeanne Lambreux and Shah said the COVID vaccine is safe, free and available throughout Maine. To get the vaccine, go to maine.gov / covid19 / vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line (1-888-445-4111).