Salmonella outbreaks affect more than 100 people, including two Pennsylvania – CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Health officials say the first confirmed outbreak of Salmonella earlier this month affected dozens of people in 25 states, including two in Pennsylvania.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 127 people are infected.

According to the CDC, there were 20 Salmonella Oranienburg infections that occurred on September 2. The illness ranges from August 3rd to September 1st.

Forty-five cases have been recorded in Texas, with 13 in Minnesota, seven in Massachusetts, and four in Maryland, the second highest.

According to the CDC, 18 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been recorded.

Officials said the actual number of infections could be much higher and recent illnesses may not yet be reported, as some people recover without being tested for Salmonella.

The age of a sick person is from less than 1 to 82 years.

The CDC has not yet identified the source.

The CDC states: “State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the food they ate the week before they got sick. The CDC is analyzing the data and identifying specific foods as potential causes of this outbreak. I have not.”

For more information from the CDC Please visit this website..

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting, and dehydration.