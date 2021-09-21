COVID deaths in the U.S. exceed the 1918 influenza pandemic





until now, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He cited the 1918 influenza pandemic as the most serious pandemic in modern history. About 50 million people worldwide have died from the flu, including 675,000 in the United States. Today, COVID-19 has overtaken the 1918 flu as the most devastating pandemic of American life. As of Tuesday 676,347 According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, people in the United States have died of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. According to the CDC, the country is not yet An average of about 1,350 people die per day, And as the second winter of the pandemic approaches, it could bring another surge to the already huge death toll. “Many of the mistakes we definitely made in 1918 wanted not to fall in 2020,” said Harvard epidemiologist Stephen Kistler. CNN.. “Hooray.” Social distance, or lack thereof, was a major factor in both pandemics. CNN Cities like Philadelphia and San Francisco, which held a parade to celebrate the calm of flu cases in 1918, explained that they had more deaths than cities like St. Louis, which had been closed and vigilant. increase. Similarly, countries around the world with stricter quarantine requirements worked better with COVID-19, especially in the early stages of the pandemic. There was no flu vaccine in 1918. Today, COVID-19 benefits from scientific and pharmaceutical know-how, yet a large area of ​​the United States remains unvaccinated. According to the CDC, about 36% of eligible vaccinated people do not receive all injections and vaccination rates are stagnant. Gizmodo In July, the United States said the world’s vaccination rate was the 18th highest in the world and appeared to be above the global curve. However, the country is lagging behind and has fallen to 40th place as of last week. The United States has exceeded the absolute number of deaths from influenza in 1918, but the population at that time was only one-third of what it is today. In short, the 1918 flu dominated the country.While the coronavirus killed 1 in 500 To date, the 1918 influenza pandemic has killed 1 in 150 people in the United States. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet.according to NPR, The University of Washington model predicts that another 100,000 people in the United States will die from the coronavirus by the end of the year, with a total death toll of about 775,000 by January 1, 2022. COVID-19 required more than 4.7 people. Although the United States accounts for more than 4% of the world’s population, it is home to one million people worldwide, and the death toll in the United States is about 14% of the world’s deaths. Experts theorize that COVID-19, like today’s flu, can eventually become a seasonal illness.However, it reports that there is no guarantee that we will reach it, especially if human immunity at the community level, especially by vaccination or infection, does not continue to be strengthened. NPR.. There are similarities between COVID-19 and the flu epidemiologist, but epidemiologists STAT news There are too many new variables to make a true comparison, such as the advent of vaccines and life-saving machines such as ventilators. “We don’t know what the effects of COVID-19 would be without intervention,” admitted infectious disease epidemiologist Cecil Bibaud. “The truth is that there is no historical precedent so far as we are,” wrote Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan. Atlantic.. “We need to stop thinking until 1918 as a guide for current action and start thinking positively in 2021 as a guide for future action.”

