Unvaccinated Doctor’s Hospital COVID Screener Test Positive

Three more were tested positive for COVID in cases of community-acquired infections, including an unvaccinated person working at Doctor’s Hospital’s coronavirus screening service, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of regional cases reported since 9 September to 28.

According to Lee, two of the new regional cases relate to households that were already quarantined as key contacts in the first recent community outbreaks recognized by public health. September 8..

A third positive person, according to Lee, was also associated with the case, but was not quarantined because he was originally known to be a secondary contact, but was quarantined on Monday.

“This person was unvaccinated and started working at Doctor’s Hospital for a SARS-CoV-2 screening service about a month ago. He had no symptoms and was part of a weekly program. It was screened as a department, “Lee said.

“I feel that there is little risk to the general public from work-related events,” he said, as doctors hospital screening is divided into inpatient and outpatient services.

“In addition, the person would have worn complete personal protective equipment in dealings with the general public,” he said.

Doctor’s Hospital is working closely with public health to support and receive risk assessments for the various services it offers, Lee said.

“For me, this really emphasizes the importance of complying with the public health requirements of isolation, where people can pop up from places you don’t expect and potentially spread. [COVID-19]”He said,” Observe public health not only when they ask for quarantine, but also when they ask for information when collecting information about the contact tracing process. “

Correspondence of doctor’s hospital

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Doctor’s Hospital said that team members who tested positive were admitted to our hospital, “working at this particular laboratory with full personal protective equipment. No, no contact with core hospitals. ” employee”.

The hospital said public health was immediately engaged and contact tracing was completed.

“Team members are isolated until they receive all permits from public health,” the statement said.

In addition, “This case shows that the test procedure is working. COVID-, including regular and frequent COVID testing for all team members, regardless of vaccination status or role. 19 All rigorous safety and infection control measures to minimize the risk of infection continue to be implemented. “

Doctor’s Hospital said the COVID testing program remains uninterrupted.

Addressing the issue of COVID-19 screening by unvaccinated employees, the hospital said in a statement, “We were very supportive of vaccination of all staff, but in Cayman, it is now by public health authorities. It is not obligatory. “

booster

Lee also said that he was on a “soft start”, providing up-to-date information on the status of boosters, and that public health is calling for individuals at serious risk “by personal invitation.”

Next week, he said he would advise the deployment of a larger booster program for people initially over the age of 50, and those who are initially considered weak or vulnerable.

A spokesperson for government intelligence services said public members should not contact health service authorities directly to request boosters, but should wait for them to be contacted.

A spokeswoman added that only people who were more than six months old for the second vaccination would be eligible for booster shots.

