Alabama currently reports more than 100 COVID deaths per day





For the first time since the winter virus surge, Alabama now reports more than 100 COVID-19 deaths per day. Data from Alabama Public Health Service Reached a seven-day average of 106 newly reported death states on Tuesday, the highest since February 8. A record high of 154 deaths per day was reported on January 29th. [Can’t see the chart? Click here.] The average time between death and being reported to ADPH is approximately 2 weeks. This means that the deaths reported in the last 7 days have occurred before. This was true for the entire pandemic, as death was a late indicator from the beginning. State deaths last week were boosted by a significant increase in the day. The state reported nearly 200 new deaths last Friday and added more than 160 on Saturday. ADPH on Tuesday reported 250 new deaths after only one died over the weekend. This was the most added to the total for the day after February 10th. These newly reported deaths may be just the beginning, as the state has begun to understand how deadly the delta variants were and is still ongoing. Related: When the delta wave slows, Alabama begins counting dead The latest spikes in reported deaths are as follows: Alabama’s duel with Delta seems to be slowing.. The state’s seven-day average of newly reported cases was just over 3,000 per day on Tuesday, down from a record high of over 5,000 earlier this month. State positive rates for new tests are also declining, and virus hospitalizations have fallen free in the last two weeks. State hospital COVID cases fell below 2,000 on Sunday after threatening to exceed 3,000 at the beginning of the month. Unfortunately, these newly reported deaths may play a major role in reducing hospitalizations. “There are two ways people can leave the hospital, one of which isn’t very good,” Alabama Health Doctor Dr. Scott Harris said at a weekly COVID-19 press conference last week. “And while we’re causing double-digit deaths, it certainly explains, in part, the reduction in the number of hospitalizations we’re seeing.” Alabama is beginning to see the true victims of the Delta and the overall weight of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 13,500 Alabama people have been reported dead from the virus since the pandemic began. 2020 was the most deadly year in Alabama’s history, According to Harris. It was the first year on record that more people died than they were born in the state. “Our state has literally shrunk for the first time in history this year,” Harris told AL.com last week at COVID Town Hall. “Even if people return to World War II, where they were serving abroad, to the Spanish flu epidemic, or to World War I, it’s happened in Alabama until last year’s COVID. I’ve never been. “ 2021 could be even worse. According to ADPH data, 7,183 of the confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama, or about 53%, occurred in 2020. The number of casualties this year has already risen to 6,277 and is increasing daily. Any ideas for a data story about Alabama? Send an email to Ramsey Archibald [email protected]Follow him on Twitter @RamseyArchibald..Read more Alabama data stories here..

