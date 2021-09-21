Five Strategies to Counter the Hesitation of the Political COVID-19 Vaccine





The move to vaccinate Americans during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has been subject to strong resistance in some parts of the country. From religious beliefs to fear of long-term side effects Americans have expressed various reasons Against their decision to refuse vaccination against COVID-19. Politics has played a major role in the potential of Americans to pursue vaccination. According to april New York Times According to the article, in the counties where the majority of the population voted for the re-election of former President Donald J. Trump in 2020, the willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the actual vaccination rate were on average low. Therefore, the question is how to overcome political divisions to encourage more conservative people to vaccinate and allow the United States to move towards the potential for the end of herd immunity and the COVID-19 pandemic. That is to say. In addition, it is important for authorities to prevent the political division of COVID-19 from taking root and increasing resistance to all vaccinations and the development of diseases that can be prevented by all vaccines and other vaccines such as measles and mumps. It states that. so paper Recently published Lancet, Timothy H. Callahan,Assistant professor Department of Health Policy Management so Texas A & M University School of Public Health, And his colleagues suggest the following five short-term steps to prioritize health over politics. Diversify messenger

Leverage a wide range of expertise

Invest in research

False alarm counter provider

Stop false alarms Callahan and his co-authors point out that civil servants need to recognize that messenger is as important as the message in their efforts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. “We need to use an array of trusted speakers at the same time and encourage Republican leaders to promote their pre-vaccination message,” Callahan said. Hesitation of COVID-19 vaccine It’s not just a public health issue. For this reason, researchers suggest that civil servants need to hire experts in social sciences, behavioral sciences, and communication sciences to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the hesitation of the COVID-19 vaccine. I am. In addition, researchers have found that the politicization of vaccines has become such a huge hurdle that more social and behavioral studies will develop concrete strategies to overcome the hesitation of politicized vaccines. It points out that it is necessary. Perhaps one of the biggest problems surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine was false information. The authors point out that this needs to be addressed by policy makers and professional organizations. Callaghan et al. Advocate considering available legal, regulatory, and private sector options to reduce the impact of financially-powered organizations disseminating false information. The authors also suggest that conservative media should stop false amplification of vaccines and advertisers should withdraw funds from programs and websites that promote false information. Social media platforms also need to step up and strengthen their efforts to track, disclose, and stop the spread of false information. “By addressing these five recommendations, we can reduce the role that politics play in COVID-19 vaccination decisions and prepare to prevent the politicization of other health problems in the future.” Callahan said.

