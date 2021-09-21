Updated on Tuesday: The number of active cases in Boone County fell below 500 for the first time since August 31st.

NS Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Currently, there are 494 active cases in the county, 133 fewer than Monday. The county currently has a reported total of 24,248 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 23,602 cases excluded from quarantine, an increase of 181 cases.

Boone County is ranked 8th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 15.2% that week. According to the county test rate is 7.7%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

The health department hospital status remains green, with 88 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 27 of whom are Boone County residents. Twenty-three of them are in the intensive care unit and eight are on ventilator.

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department September 21 Dashboard

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard 102,549 residents reportedly received their first vaccination in Boon County, and 92,514 Boon County residents reported that they had completed vaccination. Boone County has been vaccinated at least once with the second highest proportion of 56.8% vaccine in Missouri. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County, with 58%.

Boone County is the second largest in the state, with 51.3% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Louis County is the second county in the state, with 51.9% of its population completed vaccination. In the city of Joplin, 54.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 49.7%. Saline and Howard County are third with 43.4%.

NS Columbia Public School Report active coronavirus and quarantine cases daily on their website.

The district reported a 50.614 day rate per 10,000 on Monday.

According to a CPS report, COVID-19 currently has staff in 12 district facilities (6 elementary schools, 1 junior high school, 2 high schools, and 3 other district facilities). There are seven staff members in elementary schools who have been tested positive for coronavirus, one in high school level, and one in district facilities. The district has five staff members who are currently quarantined for COVID.

The district reports 32 district facilities currently enrolled by students due to the coronavirus. There are 18 out of 21 primary schools, affecting all middle and high schools, and facilities throughout the three districts.

Forty-four students tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of four from Monday. The district reports that 20 in elementary school, 10 in junior high school, 14 in high school, and 1 in facilities throughout the district are positive for coronavirus.

289 students need to be quarantined because of the coronavirus, an increase of four from Monday. According to district reports, 163 elementary school students, 76 junior high schools, 42 high school students, and 8 are currently quarantining at other district facilities.

Missouri Extends Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Site Contract for 30 Days

Governor Mike Parson has extended the state’s six contracted monoclonal antibody therapy sites for another 30 days.

“Monclonal antibody therapy has been successful in many COVID-19 patients and has reduced the burden on the Missouri medical system,” Parson said in a news release. “But this treatment is not a substitute for vaccines. Encouraging more Mizurians to choose vaccination is the most effective way for us to pass COVID-19. . “

First monoclonal antibody therapy contract with SLSCO Galveston, Texas, began in late August in five counties and the city of St. Louis.

According to authorities, 1,732 patients are receiving monoclonal antibody injections from these sites.

Nearly 50% of residents in Cole County to start the first dose of coronavirus vaccine

NS Coal County Health Department We have reported 10 new cases of coronavirus.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,787 resident cases and 284 long-term care facility resident cases. This is a total of 11,071 cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 155 deaths from the coronavirus.

Cole County is the county with the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past week and is ranked 62nd in the state. Cases have decreased by 28.8% compared to last week. According to the county inspection rate is 8.4%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Approximately 49.7% of the county started the first dose of vaccine and reported that 45.2% of the county’s population was completely vaccinated.

NS Jefferson City School District Five active coronavirus cases were reported in students, and no active cases were reported in staff.

The school district reports eight close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health reported about 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the State Department of Health, PCR tests identified 1,462 new cases of the virus. This is slightly above the average daily number of 1,457 in Missouri.

COVID-19 Dashboard, Missouri, September 21st.

Antigen testing revealed an additional 571 new cases of coronavirus.

The state-wide 7-day positive rate remained unchanged from Monday at 10%.

Missouri has added 213 new virus-related deaths. According to DHSS, a weekly check of death certificates found a backlog of 199 new coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 120 people died in August. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Missouri has had 11,276 virus-related deaths.

According to state health department data, there were 1,798 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. There are 294 patients on mechanical ventilation.

More than 2.8 million Mizurians have completed the coronavirus vaccination process.

This is 46.9% of Missouri’s population.