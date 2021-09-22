New COVID variants: Are they more aerial?





NS New coronavirus mutant It floats more in the air compared to previous variants. New research I will propose. NS University of Maryland-led research Published in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases — People infected with a more recent strain of coronavirus were found to have exhaled 43 to 100 times more virus into the air. This suggests that COVID-19 is “evolving to float more in the air.” According to research.

And the study found that cloth and surgical masks reduced the amount of airborne virus particles by about 50%. Dr. Don MiltonThe study, said a professor of environmental health at UMD’s School of Public Health, showed that airborne transmission is becoming more common. “Our latest research provides further evidence of the importance of airborne transmission,” Milton said in a statement. “We know that the delta variants currently in circulation are even more contagious than the alpha variants.” In addition to vaccination, researchers said better ventilation and a snug mask would be needed.o Stop the variant It is excellent for moving in the air. “We already knew that saliva and nasal swab viruses were increased by alpha mutant infections. Viruses from the nose and mouth could be transmitted by spraying large droplets near the infected person. However, our research shows that the virus in exhaled breath aerosols is even higher, “said Jianyu Lai, a doctoral student who is one of the lead authors. There is no doubt that COVID-19 is a levitating virus because it can spread in the air. In fact, in July 2020, Experts and scientists The letter states that COVID-19 is an aerial virus. At that time, it was not well established that the virus could pass through the air. Instead, it was suggested that the coronavirus could only pass through “coughing, sneezing, or speaking.” Parents.. However, experts have suggested that the virus can float in the air for short periods of time and infect people who may not be coughing, sneezing, or talking to an infected person. September 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention People said they could be infected with COVID-19 through small droplets or particles hanging in the air for minutes or hours. “Some infections can spread by being exposed to small droplets or particles of virus that can remain in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses are more than 6 feet from an infected person. It can be transmitted to a person who is away, or after that person has left the space. “

“This type of infection is called airborne transmission and is an important way to get infections such as tuberculosis, measles and chickenpox.”

