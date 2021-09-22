California currently has the lowest virus infection rate in the country





Angels – California has the lowest coronavirus infection rate of any state, following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after the summer surge. The most populous state in the United States is the only state that has experienced a “substantial” coronavirus infection and is the second highest level in the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Color-coded map.. So is Puerto Rico. In all other US states, viral infections are labeled “high” and are defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people last week. The rate in California is 94 cases per 100,000. By comparison, Texas is 386 and Florida is 296. State health experts say the relatively high immunization rates in California before the arrival of the Delta Variant made a difference, and additional measures such as masking helped stop the surge. About 70% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated and another 8% are first vaccinated. State data show. advertisement Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, said: For example, it has reached the height we saw in California because of the fairly high vaccination coverage. ” On Monday, the state’s obligation to require more than 1,000 people to attend an indoor event showing evidence of complete vaccination or a negative test came into effect. Regular customers were previously allowed to prove that they had been vaccinated or had a negative test. In California, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining, following a summer increase in cases associated with the arrival of delta variants. Over the past two weeks, new daily cases have fallen by more than 4,000, down 32%, while hospitalizations have fallen by 22% to just over 6,000. advertisement The summer surge occurred after California lifted many restrictions on its business in June. It followed a much tougher winter surge when authorities closed stores and schools in nearly 40 million states. During that time, sick patients filled many hospitals, killing thousands each week. California currently has more than 68,000 deaths, the highest in the country, but has a per capita mortality rate of more than half that of the state. Andrew Neumer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine, said the harshness of last winter could have helped mitigate this recent surge in California. “It’s a combination of vaccination and immunity from the huge winter waves we had,” he said. Los Angeles County reported a 1.2% positive rate on Monday, with one in four residents of the state living and having some of the state’s strictest virus regulations. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County, encouraged masks to avoid “a continuous cycle of surges caused by new concerns” and a place for large numbers of unvaccinated people. He said limiting safety measures were needed. advertisement Coronavirus cases, positive rates, and hospitalizations have also declined in the last few weeks in neighboring Orange County, which is less regulated than LA, said Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, Deputy Health Director of the county. She noted that the recent surge was first detected in the county’s coastal areas and elsewhere with low vaccination rates, and said she believed that vaccination made a difference. “Everything is on the decline in terms of case rates and hospitalizations,” she said, adding that the county’s positive rate dropped from 6.8% in late August to 3.7%. “We are starting to get out of this surge. That’s a good thing.”

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/health/2021/09/21/california-now-has-nations-lowest-virus-transmission-rate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos