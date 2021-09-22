COVID-19: Pregnant unvaccinated people in ICU BC

Victoria (NEWS 1130) —Several medical facilities, including some unimmunized young pregnant people currently in the ICU, are filled with unvaccinated British Columbia citizens.

“COVID-19 is not discriminatory,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia health doctor. This is because pregnant people account for part of the steady increase in ICU cases seen by the state.

“I’ve seen this happen, especially since I started watching it in May. [the] delta [variant] It’s easier to send and we’ve seen the tragic consequences across the state, “says Henry.

During the pandemic process, Henry says there were 40 pregnant people in the ICU, “and a significant proportion of them have been in the past few months.”

So she begs people, especially those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to become pregnant, to be vaccinated against the virus.

“We know this is of particular concern. What we want to do is to be as careful as possible during pregnancy. I know there are many questions from people.” She said. “Certainly, clinical trials did not include pregnant people. Also, with these vaccines, and during last year’s pregnancy, when hundreds of thousands of pregnant and lactating people were immunized. And we also know a lot about the safety and mechanics of vaccines in lactating people. “

Beginning October 12, nearly 50,000 long-term and acute care workers will need to be fully vaccinated to enter the workplace. Henry said they would be put on unpaid vacation if they weren’t shot. Since its announcement, there has been growing concern about BC Nurse Union’s (BCNU) position regarding mandatory new vaccines for healthcare professionals. BCNU Vice President Aman Grewal told NEWS 1130 that the union will fight its mission as some nurses are still concerned about the effects of the vaccine on pregnancy.

However, Henry said the backlash was a legitimate concern that “we are absolutely working.”

“Part of that stain [health-care workers face] Healthcare workers who have not yet been vaccinated need to rest because they have become ill or have been exposed to a sick person. As of last week, more than 100 healthcare workers have been isolated and infected with COVID. Or because they have been exposed and have not yet been vaccinated. So it’s tension, there are so many infections in our community, and we as healthcare professionals are at risk. “

Henry says the obligation to vaccinate as many people as possible is also related to workplace safety.

On Tuesday, she reported that at least 100 people were in quarantine because they were healthy and may have been exposed to COVID-19 work.

NEWS 1130 asked Ministry of Health staff to identify the number of unvaccinated workers throughout the state, but the detailed numbers have not yet been shared.

Henry suggests that overall health care immunization rates are “high in the 90’s.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix says it is consistent with nearly 87% of all eligible people in British Columbia who have been vaccinated at least once.

Henry acknowledges that false information about the vaccine may prevent some healthcare professionals from making appointments for the first dose. That’s why top doctors encourage people to visit the BC Center for Disease Control website to find more information and data about vaccines, the Canadian Obstetrician-Gynecologists Association, National Advisory Board on Immunization. Associations, and similar groups around the world.

“All vaccines approved for use in Canada are not only safe, but also recommended for pregnant, pregnant and lactating people.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Henry pointed out a national study on COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy led by Dr. Deborah Money, one of BC’s leading experts.

“It shows that there is no increased risk of complications after being immunized by you or your baby. There is no difference between miscarriage, preterm birth, stillbirth and birth defects. International data support this. “I do,” says Henry. Get COVID-19 during pregnancy. “

Throughout the pandemic, Henry was critical of those who deliberately posted harmful lies online.

“Especially on social media, there is highly pointed out disinformation that is deliberately misleading information by a group of certain people to incite fear of vaccines, which is seen in some communities throughout the state. To be clear, these vaccines do not affect the birth of women, boys and young men, but it is one of the common lies that is currently there and creates fear. “

Henry emphasizes that he will continue to educate all health care workers for more than a month before being vaccinated.

