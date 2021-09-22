Dr. David Coleman: Pandemic screen times aren’t affecting children as much as we were afraid





The kids are now back in school for a few weeks. I don’t think it was always easy to get back to the school zone after 18 months of turmoil.

nd I think many parents are pleased that their children have interrupted the number of hours they are on the screen, even if school days haven’t been significantly reduced.

I often argued that children’s screen use should be monitored and restricted.

Studies show that there is a significant negative association between length of screening time and range of psychological outcomes (mental health, cognitive function, academic performance, etc.). I did sell myself with the idea that screens are generally not good for children and their development. At home, we minimized children’s exposure to the screen throughout their childhood and eased it in their teens. Concerned about the length of time children have spent on screens and devices in the past, as they are much more dependent on screens for schoolwork and more for entertainment during blockages. It may be. A review of a survey on screen time, especially related to pandemics, published earlier this year, found that the overall time we all spent on digital devices increased. Studies within the review found all of the typical adverse effects of this increased use in children and adolescents: sleep disorders, irritability, viral anxiety, social media fatigue, isolation, and emotional exhaustion. A caveat in interpreting these types of survey results is that all surveys are “point-in” as long as the results only show an association between increased use of screen-based media and these negative results. It’s a “time” survey. No causal relationship is established. For example, a teenager may have been distracted by increased use of the device, which disturbed his sleep due to stress about the virus. Other factors related to the pandemic may have been annoying them, or the inability to meet friends may have increased boredom and irritability, and again they are increasingly looking at the device. I did. However, even with this warning, we can see that there is some relevance or some relevance between the increased use of the screen and these negatives. But reporting only on studies that support my belief that screens are bad for kids and teenagers would disappoint me. There is a new study released this month by the University of Colorado on about 12,000 children aged 9 and 10. This is one of the biggest studies ever on children and their screen use. We found that children who spend more time in front of the screen are slightly more likely to have attention deficit, sleep disorders, or poor academic performance. The effect of screen time was small compared to other factors. Socio-economic status, for example, had a 2.5-fold impact on these results. The study also found that children who use the screen frequently are less likely to suffer from depression and anxiety. The authors conclude that it is unfair to blame only screen usage for problems that children may experience. So you don’t have to worry too much about the fact that your child may be using the screen more since the pandemic began. You may still be worried about the replacement of screen usage (exercise, play, reading, face-to-face socializing, etc.), but screen usage itself may not be the worst. We have enough dishes these days, so it’s great to be one less sinful as a parent. However, I think it’s still worthwhile to take advantage of returning to school to redistribute the time and activity that children are working on. Finding a way to talk constructively about how they spend their time may be more effective than simply discussing with them how long they spend on the device. As things continue to open up in society, much of their extracurricular activity should flow again. Getting some research not only confirms your view that too long a screen time is bad, but also allows them to admit that screens are not the work of the devil, and of your thoughts. It may help show that you can balance, while still hoping for the best for them. Will my kids forgive me because when I was little I only allowed 90 minutes of TV a week?

