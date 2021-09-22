Monoclonal antibody supply can be tight in Orange County – Orange County Register





After seeing the order Monoclonal antibody It has skyrocketed in recent weeks and federal Department of Health and Human Services officials have controlled distribution. This may mean that the availability of COVID-19 treatment in Orange County will decline in the near future. Dr. Regina, Deputy Health Officer in Orange County, said that demand has increased about 20-fold in the past few weeks, giving priority to areas with high cases of COVID-19 and those hospitalized with the disease. Changed the drug distribution method. Chinsio-Kwong. Instead of hospitals and healthcare providers ordering monoclonal antibodies directly from manufacturers, since September 13, federal health agencies have decided how much each state will get, depending on usage and COVID-19 case burden. increase. According to the HHS website.. The state then divides the supply between counties, which distributes antibodies to healthcare providers. That change can lead to tight supply in Orange County, how long the problem will last, whether production can be increased, and how well other states can deal with COVID-19 infections. Depends on. She has already heard from several healthcare providers who are wondering where to get the antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are made in the laboratory and act like natural antibodies that target the coronavirus and help patients fight it. Regeneron is the most widely used of the three varieties with federal approval for emergency use. In patients with COVID-19 who are at other health risks, antibody infusion “may reduce the severity of COVID symptoms, and (and) people return to the emergency department or hospital to exacerbate their symptoms. It may help prevent this, “said Dr. Alpesh Amin, Executive Director of Hospital Medical Care at UCI Health. This treatment is most effective when given within a week of the onset of symptoms and can also be given as an outpatient treatment. Amin said he had never heard of UCI Health system supply issues, but patients are seeking monoclonal antibodies, and earlier this month UCI Health created an independent clinic for treatment during the winter surge. The place was restarted. According to the HHS website, the supply of monoclonal antibodies to California last week was 5,130 times. This is compared to the 23,640 doses assigned to Texas and the 30,950 doses sent to Florida. These are currently ranked highest in the country in terms of average daily hospitalizations and deaths. According to New York Times data (California ranks third in these categories, but has far more residents than the other two states). Chinsio-Kwong said Orange County healthcare providers who need monoclonal antibodies are OC Healthcare Agency Operations Center..

