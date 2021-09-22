Health
Monoclonal antibody COVID treatments in the Baton Rouge region: where to get them and how they work | News
State health officials are planning to open a new center for monoclonal antibody infusion (treatment of people with COVID) in the parking lot of Baton Rouge General’s Midcity campus, which can treat 200 people a day. increase.
The new center is one of several centers that the state or federal government is deploying in Louisiana this month, with a list of federal governments in addition to the 16 injection sites already in operation in the Baton Rouge region. is showing.
Most of these sites are linked to hospitals in the area, including the Hour Lady of the Lake facility in Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension. Oxner Baton Rouge; Baton Rouge General’s Blue Bonnet Campus, Donaldsonville Pre-Bost Memorial Hospital, New Road Point Coupe General Hospital.
The new second Baton Rouge General Location is open 7 days a week from 8am to 5:45 pm. It is located on the corner of North Boulevard and Lovers Lane, opposite Hospital Entrance 3. The crew had already set up a large tent for surgery on Tuesday.
As pandemics occur, infusions are becoming more popular as a way to slow down COVID symptoms in infected individuals. However, doctors say that it is very effective in preventing infections in the first place, and in rare cases of “breakthrough infections” it is not a substitute for vaccines that are very effective in preventing hospitalization and death.
Nevertheless, antibody treatment has proven to be effective in people in the early stages of symptoms. Treatment is limited to those who have symptoms within 10 days.
Dr. Ralph Doterive, vice president of medical care at Oxner Baton Rouge, said hospital data showed that antibody treatment did not cause side effects and helped keep people away from the hospital.
At Oxner, about 0.4% of people with moderate symptoms who were treated were eventually hospitalized. Approximately 11% or 12% of those who had moderate symptoms and were not treated were eventually hospitalized.
“I mean it really works, you know,” said Daughterive. “Sure, we were pretty happy with it.”
With currently available REGEN-COV treatment, patients receive two sets of antibodies via IV. According to Oxner’s fact sheet, they function like natural anditbodies, blocking the ability of the virus to attach to speloomers, invade cells, replicate and spread.
Treatment takes about 20-50 minutes, but usually it is necessary to observe the patient afterwards. Katie Johnston, spokeswoman for Baton Rouge General, said the entire process at the hospital’s Blue Bonnet campus usually takes less than two hours.
The federal government does not allow hospitals to charge for the treatment itself, but the associated costs may vary.
According to Trammel, his Prairieville Hospital does not charge for treatment and is only admitted through the emergency room, which may incur costs associated with other services.
Infusions at the new Baton Rouge General Infusion Center will be free. However, they need a doctor’s referral.
In addition to having symptoms within 10 days, we are over 65 years old, have a specific medical condition, are pregnant, rely on medical technology, or are overweight.
According to Daughterive, Oxner used this treatment to help mitigate the effects of the fourth surge in COVID patients caused by the delta variant of the virus. The surge filled approximately 170 beds at both of the hospital’s Baton Rouge facilities at its peak last month.
But at the worst of the surge, Daughterive said almost everyone could be treated with Oxner.
At peak times, hospitals were receiving 75-80 antibody treatments per day. The rate has dropped to teens.
Johnston, a spokeswoman for Baton Rouge General, said demand for treatment had declined as the fourth surge peaked.
“It’s on the decline,” said Will Tramel, director of nursing at Prairieville Family Hospital in Ascension Parish.
Trammel said Monday was the first time in a few weeks that a private emergency and trauma care center along the airline highway had not received a single treatment, but the number is still 5-20 per day. It fluctuates between.
However, health officials have warned that another surge in COVID cases could occur as long as immunization rates remain low in Louisiana.
