NH Hospital throws away cloth masks as ineffective
Patients and visitors arriving at Concord Hospital were ready to go out wearing masks, so staff were not satisfied with cloth masks and had to wear the hospital-provided blue paper procedure masks instead. Because I said it, I was surprised.
With a policy change that came into effect earlier this month, Concord Hospital has adopted disposable medical grade masks in line with other New Hampshire hospitals where cloth masks are banned.
Jenn Dearborn, a spokeswoman for Concord Hospital, said the change reflects the fact that more personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, will be available, making it easier for hospitals to provide masks. I did. Disposable masks have also been found to provide better protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks.
“Currently, the supply of PPE masks is at a level where we can provide procedure masks to all patients wearing cloth masks. When compared to cloth masks, procedural masks provide protection from COVID-19. It’s effective, “says Diaborn. “We are making this change because we are now able to safely supply our patients with surgical masks and maintain a sufficient supply of hospitals and clinics.”
Cloth masks are now standard in most environments. Especially in public schools, where the debate about its effectiveness is currently intensifying. On Friday, Deerfield Community School Administrator After the school board suddenly imposed a masking obligation almost unnoticed, the unmasked children were banished to the gymnasium. On Monday, they began to keep unmasked children away.
Concord Hospital is not the only hospital that requires a procedural mask. Lauren Kolinkline, Communications Director at the Catholic Medical Center, said Manchester Hospital now requires wearing either a paper procedure mask, a KN-95, or an N-95 type mask.
“The reason for this is the consistency of filtration,” she said. “Cloth masks vary greatly in material, layer, and fit around the nose, and we don’t know what level of protection they offer. In the medical setting, the protection that people are giving the current level of infection in the community. You need to be confident in your level. “
According to Collins Klein, the hospital allowed cloth masks in the summer when virus levels were low. But that changed as the number of cases increased and the delta variant was rampant.
“We always had mask requirements. At the beginning of the summer, we relaxed to allow cloth masks, but returned to more than procedural when the positive rate began to rise.” She said.
Adam Bani, Head of Communications and Community Relations at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, said the use of facility-provided masks was required during the facility’s pandemic.
“”This is to ensure the quality and cleanliness of all masks in the facility. Carefully select and evaluate the masks you provide to staff, patients, and visitors for properties such as performance, layering, and breathability. We issue or visit new masks every day to make sure they are hygienic and effective, “he said.
Dr. Martha Wassel, Head of Infection Prevention at Wentworth Douglas, said that cloth masks are two-layered, comfortable, snug, and breathing in order to be effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19. He said it should be easy to do. Use.
Cloth masks are fine for common settings like grocery stores, but medical masks need to be used in hospitals and clinics, Wassel said.
“Medical grade masks are usually the priority in the medical setting,” she said.
The discussion about masks and mandates began as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began. This is partly because public health officials have told the general public that masks are not needed.
“There is no reason to walk around with a mask.” Dr. Anthony Fauci said In a 60-minute interview on March 8, 2020, “Wearing a mask during an outbreak can make you feel a little better and may block water droplets, but it does not provide complete protection. I think so. And often unintended consequences. People keep messing around with masks and touching their faces. “
Fauci now admits that he wasn’t telling the truth. Due to concerns, there will not be enough masks for healthcare professionals.
