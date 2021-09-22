False information about COVID vaccine revealed





Atlanta — Georgia Healthcare Workers COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines have become a large part of their work. To share the facts and correct the record, 11Alive received some comments posted on the Facebook page and contacted the experts directly for answers. Dr. Jane MorganThe director of the COVID Task Force in Piemont Atlanta emphasized some of the most common comments we see. Survival rate of COVID-19 First, I asked about the survival rate of COVID. One person commented on his Facebook page, “The virus has a survival rate of 99.87%, so no vaccine is needed.” “This is crazy,” Morgan explained. “Only child loss is too much. Protective zones around these children, too much loss during a pandemic where adults can use vaccines to provide herd immunity around these children. These Is a preventable death, no matter how small. “ Immune vs. vaccine Others wrote that their children did not need the vaccine because they already had COVID. “If your child had COVID, they already have antibodies,” wrote one viewer. “If you’re already infected with COVID, we doubt. What we’ve learned is that your immunity is good for 30 days,” Morgan explained. “We know that immunity is weakened. Some have long-lasting immunity, others do not. We also know that immunity is not as high as vaccines, and immunity is as high as possible for everyone. I want to have power. “ Complaints that the vaccine was developed “too fast” Another viewer said he was concerned that the COVID vaccine would be developed too soon. “How long have they studied measles, polio, and tuberculosis? In order for parents to feel comfortable making this very important decision, they need to publish more information about the study. “They wrote. However, Morgan said the statement lacked some important context. “Before vaccination, there was nearly 20 years of scientific research to prepare for an apparent pandemic. When people talk about these vaccines and say they are miraculous vaccines, they are miraculous vaccines. Not. These are proofs. We thank the scientists for more than 20 years of integrity and ethics in preparing these vaccines, “she said. Morgan encourages others to speak directly to their doctor to address specific concerns about vaccines.

