A mother who died of COVID-19 meets a newborn baby in the first few weeks of life





McHenry, Illinois (WLS)-A mother in Illinois, who was infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy of her third child, recommends vaccination of pregnant women after nearly dying from the virus. She calls the time to fight illness a nightmare. Samantha Kelly says she is happy to hug her newborn son, Holden, for the first time after her family was infected with COVID-19. “I was almost dead. There were a couple of scary times when I heard that something went wrong was approaching,” she said. Samantha Kelly was about 32 weeks pregnant when she was infected with COVID-19. A few weeks later, she is happy to be able to recover, live and embrace her newborn son, Holden. (Source: Kelly family, WLS via CNN) Samantha Kelly was 32 weeks pregnant when she, her husband Doner, and her two children were all infected with COVID-19. She suffered from dyspnea, chest pain and fever and was eventually taken to the hospital. A few days after she was hospitalized, doctors told Samantha Kelly that she needed to give birth to a baby. She soon fell into a medically-induced coma. “It was probably the hardest thing to see her on a ventilator, a machine breathing for her … that’s when I broke down,” said Doner Kelly. The couple say they have postponed the COVID-19 vaccine for some time. Donnell Kelly was eventually shot, but Samantha Kelly wanted to wait for her pregnancy to go further. She was scheduled to take her first dose the same week she got sick. “It’s a lot of decisions thrown at you, and you try as a mom to make the best, but unfortunately I think I made the wrong one, and I get that vaccine It should have been, “said Samantha Kelly. Samantha Kelly is finally breathing and eating herself. She visits Baby Holden once a day, but couldn’t see her two older children, 3 and 5 years old. “I can’t wait until I can see my children again. I wish I had been vaccinated. I really would have. I wish I had. I wish all pregnant women had it. I hope I get it, much better than dying, “she said. The CDC has recently strengthened its guidance to recommend that pregnant women, including lactating women, women who are about to become pregnant, and women who are thinking of becoming pregnant, be vaccinated with COVID-19. People who are pregnant and who are recently pregnant are at increased risk of serious viral illness. Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. all rights reserved.

