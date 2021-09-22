Clark Folk Valley Hospital officials say the Covid-19 vaccine is safe





[Editor’s Note: Nick Lawyer submitted this letter last week. On Friday, Lawyer resigned as Sanders County’s public health officer at the request of county commissioners.]

In my work as an assistant to a primary care physician, I advocate regular vaccination of all patients with the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the questions I’m asked regularly is, “I was in a hurry with the C19 vaccine, how do I know it’s safe?”

I think medicine generally has a hard time explaining complex subjects in a media environment where you can only hear the sound bite and read only a few letters. Nuances and long explanations are difficult.

So I would like to clearly communicate to the patients in my area. The COVID-19 vaccine is very safe and very effective. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, don’t wait to get vaccinated.

Importantly, these Covid vaccination approval or safety testing steps were not skipped. Several steps were performed at the same time to speed up the required rigorous testing. But nothing was skipped.

“But Nick, most vaccines take years to be approved, why were these vaccines so fast?”

There are three limiting steps to completing a vaccine safety trial.

Funding – Medical research costs money. The starting point is – finding someone who is sick enough to test the vaccine. Manpower-Vaccine Research Group is usually small.

However, with Covid-19, the world has come together to study these vaccines as quickly as possible. Governments around the world have pooled resources, experts have shared knowledge, and have allowed an incredible number of sick people and volunteers to test vaccines as quickly as possible. ..

I am always trying to emphasize the importance of separating the vaccine platform from the vaccine code when exploring the safety of mRNA vaccines.

Platforms are a way to teach the immune system that vaccines recognize and destroy pathogens. The vaccine code is what we teach the body to fight, that is, a specific pathogen. These mRNA vaccine platforms have been around since the 1990s and have proven to be safe and effective (no, altering DNA, altering fertility, or shedding Covid protein). I can not do it).

There are tons of studies showing that this vaccine platform is safe.

Now I thank people for being careful about what they put in their bodies. To tell the truth, we want more people to pay more attention to what they consume. My goal in this letter is to encourage people to consider these vaccines as a safe, simple and effective way to reduce the chances of severe covid and death.

These vaccines consist of small pieces of RNA (the “code” – a simple chain of sugar molecules), fat particles (ie polyethylene glycol – relatives of Miralax), and a buffer (ie sodium acetate in solution IV). It has been. These are all safe molecules.

A good analogy: Imagine a thug wandering around the city that threatens to hit you. Take a picture of the thug. We show you, your friends and family, and law enforcement agencies the picture.

“When this guy appears, call the police,” he says. That way, when a thug appears at your door, you, your friends and neighbors, and the police are ready to identify and arrest him.

The same is true for mRNA vaccines. The vaccine provides the immune system with a blueprint on how to create, recognize, and ultimately destroy the offensive proteins used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the “coronavirus”).

Covid-19 is not available from the mRNA vaccine, but if you later encounter the SARS-CoV-2 virus, your body’s immune system is more likely to be ready to recognize and destroy it.

In the year (2020), medical research moved from design to testing to the distribution of safe vaccines. This is a process very similar to the production of influenza vaccines. Again, this mRNA “platform” is a way to teach the body’s immune system to recognize and destroy the coronavirus. This platform has been around for over 30 years and has proven to be safe and effective. The “code” is specific information and was thoroughly tested in 2020.

I want to say it clearly to my community again, without hesitation or sway. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. They help prevent you from getting a severe Covid, keep you away from the hospital if you get a Covid, and reduce your chances of getting sick in the first place. If you have not been vaccinated, we recommend that you get vaccinated now.

Nick Lawyer is a PA and provider informatics scholar at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. He was also a Public Health Officer in Sanders County before resigning.