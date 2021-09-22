As U.S. COVID deaths surpass 1918 Spanish flu, pandemic parallels evident in the Lehigh Valley

This post originally ran on July 13, 2020. It is rerunning now as COVID-19 surpasses the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic as the deadliest in U.S. history. The Spanish flu claimed an estimated 675,000 American lives; the COVID-19 U.S. death toll reached that level on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and continues to climb.

Initially, the virus was downplayed. Some thought it would disappear with the weather. Some claimed it was all media hype. When cases and deaths rose, Pennsylvania shut down. People were told to cover their coughs and stay away from crowds. Some places defied orders. Some rushed to reopen.

This is true in the Lehigh Valley now, during the coronavirus pandemic. And this was true during another deadly pandemic more than a century ago: the 1918 Spanish influenza.

Caused by a version of the H1N1 virus of unclear origin, the so-called Spanish flu infected about 500 million people – one-third of the world’s population at the time – and killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the U.S., where the death toll was estimated at about 675,000, the strain of flu was first identified that spring in military personnel fighting in World War I and went through three waves. The second wave in the fall of 1918 was the most serious, made worse when Philadelphia decided to hold a parade that attracted 200,000 people. Tens of thousands of Philadelphians got sick and died.

The virus did not spare the Lehigh Valley, where the most common front-page headlines throughout October 1918 were either about war or flu. Entire families fell ill. Hundreds died in Easton alone. Businesses were closed. People isolated in quarantine because there was no vaccine.

With help from the Sigal Museum, the Easton Area Public Library and Bethlehem Area Public Library, we delved into the headlines from that historic month, mostly from the Easton Express (a predecessor to The Express-Times and lehighvalleylive.com) and a few other resources. Most of the stories below are focused on Easton and Phillipsburg, the core market of the Express. But you will see glimpses of how Allentown, Bethlehem, Nazareth, the Slate Belt and other regions were affected.

Most striking when examining these old reports is how similar they are to today’s headlines. The timeline is different. The disease is new. But our responses and reactions are not.

When the Spanish flu pandemic hit the Lehigh Valley, some cities were quick to close. Others resisted and even called it “all newspaper talk.”Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“Persons should cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, so as not to spread the disease. The best thing for a person to do is to take a warm bath, go to bed and send for the doctor.” – Dr. E.M. Green, quoted in the Easton Express, Sept. 28

Late in September 1918, state and local doctors publicly met to talk about the strain of influenza and how to stamp it out should it become an epidemic. But, the Express reported, doctors did “not regard it as particularly serious.”

To that point, cases had not been considered “reportable” to the state so there was no clear idea how many people had it, though it was known to have infected soldiers training at Lafayette College.

“If the weather remains good, the disease will soon disappear.” – state health officials, quoted in The Easton Express, Oct. 1, 1918

Cases rose as the calendar changed to October. But the disease was still not thought to be serious. Rather, it was said to be near its height, even as dozens of new cases were reported among schoolchildren. After all, officials reportedly reasoned, it did not appear as bad as a previous epidemic of 1889 and 1890, either in severity of cases or rate of death.

A report in the Easton Daily Free Press referred to the Spanish flu as “plain ordinary grip,” an old common name for influenza, under a headline that said it was “believed now to be under control.”

State officials were resistant to initiate any statewide regulations. The flu was more concentrated in the east, not spread evenly throughout Pennsylvania.

That was Oct. 1, about a week after the first cases appeared here. The next day, the Express reported, five more deaths were documented, cases were increasing and more and more people were not showing up for work.

By Oct. 3, the tone had changed completely.

“Health officials confessed that the situation had grown alarming and that it was in danger of getting beyond control unless rigid steps were taken.” – Easton Express, Oct. 3, 1918

Eight more people died from the flu in 24 hours. Some 750 school students were out sick. Local cemeteries said they were shorthanded because grave-diggers were falling ill.

The Easton City Council, “fully alive to the gravity of the situation,” as the Express reported, agreed that within days all theaters, dance halls, saloons and other public assembly buildings had to close. The same restrictions applied in Phillipsburg.

Schools in both communities were instructed to “send home at once any children who cough or sneeze” and keep them out of school until they had fully recovered. Manufacturing plants were told to monitor employees who called off sick. Trolleys were ordered to have at least three windows open on each car to help mitigate the unavoidable crowding inside.

The next day, Oct. 4, the Pennsylvania Board of Health stepped in and expanded the closings to include all public places, from soda fountains to Sunday schools as cases rose across all age groups. “Business had become seriously affected” at major plants throughout the region, the Express reported, “and it was realized that unless the ravages of the disease were checked entire communities might be placed under quarantine.”

“The Board of Health did not act any too soon. … This disease has caused more deaths (smallpox or infantile paralysis) ordinarily do and certainly far more persons are ill because of it. Everyone of intelligence will commend both the local and state authorities for their action.” – an Easton physician, quoted in the Easton Express, Oct. 4, 1918

By the end of the week, Easton was on a “crusade” against the Spanish flu, according to one Express headline that ran high in the center of page 1, alongside updates from the war in Europe.

Thousands of placards and cards with information on the disease and how to stay safe. In fact, one article stated you could get arrested for spitting in public.

“There ought to be a law allowing a man to punch a person in the jaw if he coughs in your face.” – an Easton City Council member, quoted in The Easton Express, Oct. 5, 1918

Not everyone immediately obeyed the order to close, however.

Allentown initially rebuffed a proposal from Bethlehem for both cities to shut down. Some restaurants reopened, the Express reported, under the mistaken impression that the influenza virus was “all newspaper talk.”

(In an April 2020 column in The Morning Call, local history professor James E. Higgins remarked that Bethlehem, which was then more crowded and industrial than Allentown, fared much better during the Spanish flu pandemic because of action taken early.)

Spanish flu cases fluctuated in the second week of October 1918. Some businesses ignored the shutdown.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“Yesterday was the strangest Sunday Easton has ever known. Every church and Sunday school was closed tight. Few automobiles … were seen on the streets. There were no public meetings anywhere. Many persons took walks into the country but wisely refrained from attending gatherings.” – Easton Express, Oct. 7, 1918

Flu stories ran high on the front page of the Express and often led with the latest death toll, identifying victims by name, age and address. Public figures and other notable cases, like when the virus ravaged an entire family, usually got a few paragraphs. A brief on Oct. 7, when the top headline was about doctors unable to treat all the new patients, ran under an unsettling headline: “Casket supply short.”

A notice from the local Red Cross called for women, “in the name of humanity,” to take over household tasks for families stricken by illness. A report out of Harrisburg said physicians and nurses were urgently needed in Pennsylvania’s coal region, where field hospitals were set up.

An appeal from the local Red Cross, published Oct. 7, 1918, in the Easton Express, urged women to volunteer to aid families stricken by the Spanish flu.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“There is said to be a shortage of flowers, owing to the many funerals that have taken place lately, some of the local florists being unable to keep up with demand.” – Easton Express, Oct. 9, 1918

Spanish flu cases fluctuated over the next few days, but official efforts to thwart the disease’s spread did not let up. Department stores were told to stop sending goods to customers’ homes (advertisements for sales, however, never seemed to falter).

Pennsylvania’s resources were divvied up by regions. Dr. E.M. Green, a state health board adviser, was appointed to control the epidemic in Northampton, Lehigh, Bucks, Carbon and Monroe counties. Medical students were dispatched to aid the state’s most-afflicted areas, mostly in the east.

Cases totaled at least 200,000 statewide; at least 1,400 deaths were reported over seven days. Dispatches detailed the situation in nearby cities. Just on Oct. 10, for example, 113 new cases and three deaths, including a Lehigh University student, were identified in Bethlehem; 20 victims were identified in the Stroudsburg area, including the Monroe County sheriff; and the small borough Tatamy was identified as particularly hard-hit, with three deaths in 24 hours.

“The death rate continues very high and the doctors complain bitterly of the refusals on the part of many people to observe even the ordinary rules of health. They insist that people must obey their instructions … or the epidemic will surely break out afresh.” – Easton Express, Oct. 12, 1918

However, as new cases appeared to slow over the week, some bars decided to reopen and doctors became frustrated with people not adhering to the shutdown, risking a surge in cases.

Easton’s health officer, Dr. J.J. Condran, remarking on the number of “drunken men about the streets” threatened to close not only the saloons but breweries as well unless they “show better judgment in their sales.”

An Oct. 11, 1918, advertisement in the Easton Express advises Lehigh Valley customers not to use phones except in emergencies due to the Spanish flu pandemic.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

While people were ideally isolating themselves at home, one line of communication was breaking down. An Oct. 11 advertisement in the Express from the Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania urged people not to make calls unless it is “absolutely necessary.” The reason? Too many operators were getting sick and absent from work.

“Don’t jeopardize lives by demanding unessential service from the small remaining numbers of operators who are doing their utmost now,” it said.

New cases dropped but deaths rose in the third week of the Spanish flu pandemic in the Lehigh Valley.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“Never in the history of the city have the newspapers published so many deaths in Easton and Phillipsburg on a single day as on Monday.” – Easton Express, Oct. 15, 1918

The week began with new cases at a low in the Easton area, but deaths climbed ever higher. The names of more than 60 victims led the day’s flu story on Monday, Oct. 14. The next day’s headline read: “Death rate still high: Influenza takes largest toll in history of the city.” And the day after that was reportedly worse.

Though many were sick and a heavy toll was still expected in the coming days, the Express reported that doctors were optimistic that the epidemic was waning “and that it will not be long before conditions again become normal.”

Indeed, there were positive signs, even as Pennsylvania reached 300,000 cases of Spanish flu. A temporary hospital at Lafayette College, for instance, which had more than 70 patients at its peak, by this point was down to 16 and officials were making plans to soon close the facility. (However, on at least one day that week, the Express reported that many young men called into the military draft were too ill to report for duty.)

“Free whiskey will be provided for all the worthy sick of the city of Easton on a prescription from their attending physician until the ban on hotel bars and liquor stores is raised.” – Dr. J.J. Condran, Easton health officer, quoted in the Easton Express, Oct. 19, 1918

But health officials were still very serious about keeping restrictions in place. The state maintained its ban on theaters. And “the lid” – as the shutdown was referred – shut tighter on breweries with a state order that reportedly only allowed beer or liquor delivery “by prescription of a physician.”

By the end of the week, with new cases appearing less frequently and the war in Europe proceeding favorably for the Allies, flu headlines appeared lower and lower on the front page. Still, daily new cases and deaths reportedly numbered in the triple digits and death listings included tragic stories of families stricken. “Father and two children dead, mother seriously ill, daughter recovering,” said one Express Page 2 headline on Oct. 18.

Discussions about reopening gained momentum in the fourth week of October 1918, even as the Spanish flu virus continued to claim lives.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“While the number of new cases of Spanish influenza in Easton seems to be speedily on the decline, the death rate, especially in the country districts in this vicinity is alarmingly high.” – Easton Express, Oct. 21, 1918

The week began once again with declining cases but a high number of deaths. The second page of the Express remained full of short vignettes about those who succumbed to the Spanish flu. The report of a husband and wife both killed by the affliction, for example. Or the family of 14 with 11 ill – two brothers died the same afternoon, a third a few days later.

But by Oct. 22, officials were discussing reopening. It was anticipated that the death rate would be the deciding factor for local health boards to consider.

“Figures from the City Board of Health definitely show that the Spanish influenza epidemic has about spent its force here.” – Easton Express, Oct. 24, 1918

By midweek, the pandemic headlines were falling off the front page of the Express as World War I sped toward its conclusion. On Oct. 23, the only flu-related story on Page 1 was about Lafayette College canceling its annual Founders’ Day celebration. The next day, the flu was entirely a Page 2 affair, with just 15 new cases reported in Easton in 24 hours, though health officials said they wouldn’t consider reopening schools until the following week.

But the disease was not yet completely gone. Reports over the week showed declines around the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia, but increases in the coal regions and around Pittsburgh. Alpha Portland Cement Co. opened an emergency hospital in Martin’s Creek, the Easton Daily Free Press reported.

Philadelphia, which was hit especially hard in this wave of Spanish flu, was still reporting triple-digit cases, but the drop from 300 or so a day to fewer than 200 was apparently enough that the city decided to lift the ban on churches and schools the following week, in defiance of state recommendations.

Meanwhile, in Phillipsburg, the shutdown was lifted Oct. 26 by order of the New Jersey health department. There were only 41 cases in town, the Express reported.

The same day in Easton, the Spanish flu death toll reached at least 200 on the month, though the true toll was yet to be calculated. Another heartbreaking Express headline said that the city Easton had promised to help house children orphaned by the epidemic.

But with few new cases, the Express reported, health officials were “more convinced than ever” that the epidemic was nearly over.

Businesses complained that they should be allowed to reopen after a month of compliance with the local Spanish flu shutdown.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“Many of those engaged in the amusement and liquor business are commencing to chafe under the long restraint and are demanding to know how much longer the quarantine is to remain in force. They point out that they have been subjected to great loss during this period, and … think it is time that they were allowed to resume business.” – Easton Express, Oct. 28, 1918

The process of reopening was slowly rolled out, which was frustrating to some businesses. Easton announced on Oct. 28 that churches and schools would start up again within a week, but said the decision on theaters and hotels would be left to state officials.

Some places didn’t want to wait for the state. The city of Lancaster for instance decided to reopen on Oct. 30. Residents reportedly rushed liquor establishments anticipating the eventual response from the state, which came a few days later as state police redirected trains and traffic around the city.

But for Easton and Northampton County at least, word finally came on the last day of October that the shutdown “lid” would be lifted on Nov. 6.

Overall, the waning influence of the influenza strain was becoming more apparent as October closed. Daily new cases in Easton dropped from a couple dozen to single digits by midweek. Lehigh and Lafayette were considering canceling their annual football game not because of disease but because of the war effort.

But effects still lingered. The field hospital in Martin’s Creek closed, but at least 12 patients were still in the makeshift hospital at Nazareth’s YMCA. Conditions in the Slate Belt reportedly hit their worst point during the week with 1,000 cases and 75 deaths reported among the towns and communities there.

And the toll of influenza started becoming more apparent. At least 860 cases were reported between Oct. 16 and 31. The city of Easton had at least 205 flu deaths that month. Cemeteries in Easton and Phillipsburg said they had 450 burials.

When Easton finally reopened from the Spanish flu shutdown, the news was relegated to Page 7 of the Easton Express, overshadowed by local election results and the imminent end of World War I.Steve Novak | For lehighvalleylive.com

“The whole town seemed to brighten up with the lifting of the ban and the business streets this afternoon presented a more animated appearance than for many a day.” – Easton Express, Nov. 6, 1918

Over the next several days, flu updates all but disappeared from the front page of the Express. By the time Easton finally reopened at noon Nov. 6, the news was relegated to Page 7 of the Express, completely overshadowed by the concluding war and local Election Day results.

The short report noted that businesses lost “many thousands of dollars” over the shutdown. Bethlehem hotels and bars didn’t wait for noon and “were opened at the usual morning hour and they did a rushing business all morning.”

Less than a week later, the streets were flooded in celebration as World War I officially ended. Perhaps there was also some lingering relief that the second wave of the Spanish flu, at least locally, also was over.

The third wave of illness would come in 1919, but the pandemic would subside. Still the virus would continue to circulate for 38 years, according to the CDC.

This story is part of Lehigh Valley Then, a weekly series that recalls historical headlines from lehighvalleylive.com affiliate The Express-Times and its predecessors from 10, 20, 25, 50 and 100 years ago. Stories are pulled from microfilm at the Easton and Bethlehem area public libraries. Excerpts from the original text are edited for clarity and length.

