Mental health of new undergraduate students before and after COVID-19 in China

This longitudinal cohort study investigated the mental health status, sleep quality and influencing factors before and after the COVID-19 mass quarantine. This study found no deterioration in mental health status among Chinese undergraduate students in 2020 after COVID-19 mass quarantine compared with the baseline measures in 2019. During the COVID-19 mass quarantine period, the length of staying outdoors significantly reduced. Time spent on mobile gadgets (i.e., mobile phones and tablets) increased considerably. The self-reported sleeping quality improved after the mass quarantine. Year 2020 was a protective factor for sleeping quality. Year 2020 was positively associated with the severity of depression symptoms in males.

The severity of anxiety symptoms was severe (1.0%), moderate (2.5%), and mild (17.1%) in our baseline survey. During the outbreak of COVID-19, a cross-sectional study among 7,143 college students of a medical school in China found the severity of anxiety was severe (0.9%), moderate (2.7%), mild (21.3%) respectively19. Consistently, previous studies indicated that the outbreak of infectious disease, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), was associated with negative psychological effects20. During the outbreak of infectious disease, infection fears, frustration, boredom, inadequate supplies could result in stress symptoms. A longitudinal study investigated the adverse mental health status, assessed by depression anxiety and stress scale (DASS-21), during the initial outbreak (31 January 2020 to 2 February 2020) and the peak of COVID-19 epidemic (28 February 2020 to 1 March 2020) among the general population in China and found no significant changes in the anxiety and depression scores21. Similarly, a cross-sectional survey of 2,330 primary school students in Hubei province found higher proportions of individuals having anxiety and depression symptoms than previous investigations found after restricting to home for 33.7 (2.1) days22. One or two months after the outbreak of COVID-19 when there were a lot of unknowns, studies showed deteriorations in the mental health status of various populations21,22. When it comes to the mandatory quarantine, the negative psychological effects can last several months to several years23. A study in Beijing investigated 549 hospital employees in 2006. The results found being quarantined during the outbreak of SARS was positively associated with increased odds of having a high level of depressive symptoms three years later23.

However, almost three months after the initial outbreak, the severity of depression and anxiety symptoms and self-reported stress showed no significant difference from the baseline survey results in this study. A study in Korea included 1,692 individuals who were isolated for two weeks during the MERS epidemics. Anxiety symptoms were evaluated with the GAD-7 scale during isolation and 4–6 months after isolation. The cut-off point was set as 10 points or higher. The result indicated that the isolated people appear to have recovered to normal levels of anxiety 4–6 months after removal from isolation24. Three or four months after the initial outbreak, the mental health status can recover from the distress reaction. The non-significant deterioration of mental health status in this study could possibly be due to sampling period. Another reason for this could possibly because the research subject in this study is undergraduate students. Undergraduate students generally have fewer responsibilities and economic burdens than independent adults. For example, a study compared the impact of event scale-revised (IES-R) score of 176 quarantined undergraduate students with 243 nonquarantined students during the mass infection of the 2009 H1N1 flu. There was no significant difference between the quarantined and nonquarantined group18. It could possibly because young adults have a high resilient ability to cope with unprecedented incidents.

Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. The self-quarantine in this study was voluntary. During the mass quarantine, the time spent outdoors was less than that during the regular school period. Undergraduate students spent more time indoors. However, their exercise frequency did not show significant change. In addition, due to school closure, all the students were educated online at home, leading to prolonged phone occupying time. In short, during the mass quarantine, Undergraduate students spent more time at home playing or learning with their phones, and exercised regularly. The comfortable home environment, reduced academic stress, and survivor relief could explain the increased proportion of normal mental health status individuals. Survivor relief means someone feels relief and appreciation for their survival. In addition, individuals still can go outside which could effectively relief the mental distress.

However, the Household Pulse Survey in the United States of America used two-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-2) and two-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-2) scale to collect information on mental health symptoms over the last 7 days between 14–19 May 2020. The results indicated that the anxiety and depression signs were more than tripled comparing with the baseline survey in January-June 2019 among 119,897 participants25. The different results could possibly be due to different study subjects, different disease control procedures or an increase in case count. For example, In January 2020 the United States had less than 10 COVID-19 cases. By the end of May 2020 there were more than 1.7 million cases (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html). Another study in the first quarantined community in the United States of America found that 48 h after the containment, 300 participants demonstrated elevated distress/anxiety levels. In addition, there was no difference in distress/anxiety levels between fully quarantine and partial quarantine individuals26. Another national-wide study in Australia also found very high prevalence of depression and anxiety symptoms-especially among people who had lost jobs or whose courses were cancelled among 13,829 adults from 3 April 2020 to 2 May 202027.

In the subgroup results, there was no significant difference in depression symptoms in 2020 and in 2019. The depression symptoms significantly worsened in males. However, there were more females with improved depression symptoms than worsen depression symptoms. In addition, undergraduates from high income families showed more improved symptoms versus worsen symptoms than students from low-income families. Female and socioeconomic advantage undergraduates cope with the COVID-19 better than male and socioeconomic disadvantage undergraduates. One study has found gender differences in emotional responses to COVID-19. In this study, female participants had a tendency to self-report worries about the family whereas male participant often reported worries about economy28. The family well-being could be guaranteed during the mass quarantine in China. However, the financial situations were influenced. That could partly explain the improvements of females’ mental health status and the deterioration of male’s mental health status in this study. Consistently, a cohort study among employees of France’s National Electricity and Gas Company found that youths from low-income families had elevated rates of internalizing symptoms (including anxious/depressed syndrome, withdrawn behavior, and somatic complaints) at the follow-up (8 years after baseline) compared with baseline29. Later this cohort found lower family income was significantly associated with higher levels of depression in adolescents (13–21 years)30. Besides the present family poverty, family poverty over early life also predicts adolescent and young adult anxiety and depression31. In addition, our results found that there was no significant difference in the change of depression symptoms in students from different pandemic areas and from urban/rural areas.

The anxiety symptoms improved in 2020 than in 2019. The improvement was significant in females, in students from high income families, from urban areas, and from high COVID-19 risk areas. Similar as depression symptoms, females and socioeconomic advantage students cope with COVID-19 better. In addition, students from urban areas demonstrated significant improvement of anxiety symptoms. But there was no difference in the changing anxiety symptoms in urban/rural areas. This study did not find mental health discrepancy in undergraduates from urban or rural areas.

It is necessary to notify that students from high COVID-19 risk areas showed improved anxiety symptoms, that is probably due to the choice of cut-off point for high/low risk areas. In the sensitivity test, when we used 15 cases per million as cut-off point for high/low risk areas, anxiety symptoms were significantly improved in low risk areas.

The self-reported stress showed no significant difference between 2019 and 2020. However, in students from high income families the stress feelings significantly improved. Stress feelings deteriorated in students from low income families. The difference in urban/rural areas was significant, as the stress feelings for students from urban areas improved, but rural areas worsened. Individuals in high income families showed improvements in mental health. However, mental health deteriorates for those in low income families. COVID-19 affects the mental health of students from socioeconomic disadvantage families more severely. Consistently, Aaron et al. indicated that COVID-19 affect everyone unequally, and could exacerbate inequalities in the United States32.

The sleeping quality significantly improved in 2020 than in 2019. The improvement was consistent among different subgroups. A college dorm normally houses four to eight people in China. However, most students have private bedrooms at home. Since all the students were confined at home during the mass quarantine, the improved living condition could partly explain the improved sleeping quality. The improved sleeping quality could partly explain the non-significant change in mental health status scores, as Rosen indicated that sleeping quality was a behavior predictor of mental distress26.

The associations between year 2020 and mental health status and sleeping quality showed different results in two models. The consistent result is, independent of other factors, year 2020 could improve undergraduates’ sleeping quality. Previous cross-sectional studies found that quarantine due to 2019-nCoV pandemics in Italy was associated with sleep disorders33. Another cross-sectional survey among undergraduate students in Greece during 4–9 April 2020 indicated that 43% individuals reported deteriorate sleep quality34. Our cohort results disagree with these cross-sectional studies’ results. The different result is, without controlling for lifestyle characteristics (i.e., exercise habit, time spent outdoors, time spent on mobile gadgets), year 2020 was positively associated with severity of depression and stress in total and some subgroups, and severity of anxiety in males and in students from low income families. After controlling for lifestyle characteristics, year 2020 was only positively associated with severity of depression symptoms in males. The improvement of the mental health status in year 2020 could possibly be mediated by lifestyle changes.

Our study has several strengths. The prospective longitudinal design allows this study to give a repeatable result on the effect of COVID-19 on mental health. The longitudinal design is rare due to the unpredictability of the pandemic disease. Moreover, we used reliable statistic methods, and the generalized estimating equation is especially suitable for the repeated measurements. Thirdly, the results have significant realistic meanings. Our study demonstrates how COVID-19 quarantine directly impacted psychological health among undergraduate students.

There are limitations in this study. First, reporting bias-all the data were based on self-reported information. Poor mental health has been reported to contribute to academic dishonesty, substance abuse, and increased cynicism and decreased compassion among medical students35. Some undergraduate students may not want to report anxiety and depression in case it impacts upon their future35. Secondly, we did not consider academic pressure and employment pressure. As the participants were freshmen during the study period, the academic pressure and employment pressure were relatively low in comparison with higher grade. Thirdly, we used a non-validated instrument to measure stress so changes or non-changes may not be valid. The fourth, we arbitrarily used 6 cases per million population as COVID-19 high pandemic areas.