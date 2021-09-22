Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both knockouts, but one seems to have the upper hand

It was then a constant refrain from federal health authorities Coronavirus vaccine Approved: All these shots are just as effective.

It turned out not to be true.

To date, approximately 221 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the United States, compared to approximately 150 million doses of Moderna vaccine. In a half-dozen study published in the last few weeks, the Moderna vaccine appeared to be more long-term protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday revealed the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for hospitalization. Reduced from 91 percent to 77 percent 4 months after the second shot. The Moderna vaccine did not show a decrease during the same period.

If the effectiveness gap continues to widen, it can influence the discussion about booster shots. This week, federal agencies are assessing the need for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for some high-risk groups, including the elderly.