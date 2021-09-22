Top Medics in England say COVID-19 infection is the highest in children





During the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, England, on June 5, 2021, people are lining up outside the vaccination center for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Center.Reuters / Henry Nichols

London, September 22 (Reuters)-UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said Wednesday that children are now promoting COVID-19 infection, almost 12 to 15 years old without vaccination. Everyone has some points. “There is definitely a lot of infection in this age group. In fact, the age group we are talking about is, as far as we know, the age group with the highest infection rates today,” Whitty said. I told a member of the Diet. A session on the decision to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years. The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all children of that age group after Whitty and his colleagues said last week that children would benefit from reducing the disruption to education. [nL8N2QF3AY] Whitti said the recommendation was purely focused on the interests of children between the ages of 12 and 15 and was not made for political reasons or for the benefit of more vulnerable adults. He added that the vaccination program causes some confusion in schools, but more important than the confusion that can be caused if children catch COVID-19. “The majority of children who are not currently infected with COVID will be infected with COVID at some point,” he said. “We won’t need it in the next few months, but it’s so infectious that we’ll get it sooner or later … Vaccination reduces that risk.” Reported by Alistair Smout; edited by Kate Holton Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

